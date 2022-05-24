French Open 2022: Cameron Norrie vs Jason Kubler preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Cameron Norrie vs Jason Kubler

Date: 25 May 2022

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Match timing: Approx. 12.30 pm local time, 4 pm IST, 10.30 am GMT, 6.30 am ET

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Cameron Norrie vs Jason Kubler preview

Cameron Norrie at the 2022 French Open

World No. 10 Cameron Norrie and unseeded Australian Jason Kubler will lock horns in the second round of the French Open on Wednesday.

Norrie is one of the dark horses at this year's French Open. He made a slow start to his 2022 season and failed to win a match at the ATP Cup and the Australian Open. But the Brit slowly began to find his form and built momentum at the Rotterdam Open, where he reached the quarterfinals.

Norrie discovered his best tennis at the Delray Beach Open, winning the title by beating Reilly Opelka in an intense final. He followed it up with a strong run at the Mexican Open, advancing to the final before losing to Rafael Nadal in straight sets.

Norrie has blown hot and cold during the clay season. The 26-year old played five tournaments in the lead-up to Roland Garros. While he couldn't progress further than the round of 32 at Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome, Norrie did make the quarterfinals in Barcelona and won the title in Lyon.

He got his French Open campaign off to a strong start, defeating Manuel Guinard in straight sets in the first round.

Australian qualifier Jason Kubler, meanwhile, registered his maiden Grand Slam win in the first round of the French Open. The World No. 160 defeated Denis Kudla in three tie-break sets to get his campaign in Paris up and running.

Kubler had a decent lead-up to the French Open. He won back-to-back ITF titles in Canberra and made the semifinals of a Challenger event in Zagreb. He also came through three rounds of qualifying at Roland Garros to secure a main-draw berth.

Cameron Norrie vs Jason Kubler head-to-head

This will be the first meeting on the main tour between the two players, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0. Kubler did defeat Norrie in an ITF event way back in 2013.

Cameron Norrie vs Jason Kubler odds

Player Name Match Odds Games Handicap Total Games Cameron Norrie -910 -5.5(-345) Over 30.5(-120) Jason Kubler +740 +9.5(-250) Under 30.5(+100)

Cameron Norrie vs Jason Kubler prediction

The Brit will be the overwhelming favourite considering his current form. He has played some high-quality tennis over the last few weeks and will fancy his chances of making a deep run in Paris.

Norrie is a classic counter-puncher, who can generate heavy top spin on his forehand. His backhand is much flatter and less effective on clay. His movement is also top-notch and he likes to engage in long rallies from the baseline to grind his opponents down.

Kubler, on the other hand, plays a much more aggressive brand of tennis. The Australian has a pretty big serve and forehand and will rely on those shots to do the damage against Norrie. But the Australian has never played a second-round match at a Grand Slam and might just be overwhelmed by the occasion.

Pick: Norrie to win in four sets.

