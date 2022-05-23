French Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Carlos Alcaraz vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 25 May 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas preview

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 French Open.

Compatriots Carlos Alcaraz and Albert Ramos-Vinolas will square off in the second round of the 2022 French Open on Wednesday.

Alcaraz arrived in Paris on the heels of consecutive tiles in Barcelona and Madrid. The teenager kicked off his Roland Garros campaign with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-0 win over lucky loser Juan Ignacio Londero.

He was a little sluggish in the beginning as he was playing his first match in two weeks after deciding to skip the Italian Open. But Alcaraz only got better and better as the match progressed and didn't face a single break point throughout the contest.

Igancio did well to stay in the match at the start but couldn't keep up with the young Spaniard as the contest dragged on. Alcaraz then won the last 10 games in a row to close out the match and extend his unbeaten run to 11 matches.

#RolandGarros Job done @alcarazcarlos03 passes the Chatrier test, defeating Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4, 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the second round. Job done ✅@alcarazcarlos03 passes the Chatrier test, defeating Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4, 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the second round.#RolandGarros https://t.co/gAY5JixhAu

Albert Ramos Vinolas at the 2022 French Open.

Claycourt specialist Albert Ramos-Vinolas struggled a fair bit in the lead-up to the French Open.

After reaching the semifinals of the Estoril Open, he failed to win a match in his next three tournaments in Madrid, Rome and Geneva. He was up against Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first-round of the French Open. The Australian had just reached the last eight at the Geneva Open last week.

Ramos-Vinolas won the opening set quite comfortably, but dropped his serve thrice to lose the second set. He stepped up his game to lead 5-2 in the third set, but failed to close it out on his first opportunity as Kokkinakis broke to stay in contention. The Spaniard then had a set point on his opponent's serve as well, but couldn't capitalize on it.

Ramos-Vinolas served for the set again at 5-4, and this time he closed it out. Kokkinakis got the decisive break in the fourth set, but this time it was he who faltered while serving at 5-3 as he got broken. The set was then pushed to a tie-break, and Spaniard edged out his opponent to win the match 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Carlos Alcaraz vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas head-to-head

Alcaraz leads Ramos-Vinolas 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their most recent encounter at the 2021 Croatia Open in straight sets.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Carlos Alcaraz -3000 +1.5 (-10000) Over 29.5 (+100) Albert Ramos-Vinolas +1000 -1.5 (+1250) Under 29.5 (-145)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas prediction

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open.

Alcaraz will be the heavy favorite to come through this clash. While he started off slow in his first-round match against Ignacio, it didn't take him long to summon his best form. The teenager's service was on fire and he won 80% of his first-serve points.

Alcaraz also mixed up his serving patterns from time to time, using the body serve, kick-out wide and going down the middle to keep his opponent guessing. While Ramos-Vinolas has a decent serve as well, the teenager has the advantage in his department.

Ramos-Vinolas is a gritty player who's quite effective at wearing down his opponents from the baseline. However, against a player like Alcaraz, that simply won't be enough. With his fearless brand of tennis and powerful groundstrokes, the young Spaniard is a force to be reckoned with.

It's not all about power though, as Alcaraz has also displayed his deft touch with some nicely timed drop shots and volleys in recent times. Expect the teenager to continue his march towards a maiden Grand Slam title with a comfortable win.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra