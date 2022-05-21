French Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Juan Ignacio Londero preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Carlos Alcaraz vs (L) Juan Ignacio Londero.

Date: 22 May 2022.

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Match timing: Approx. 4 pm local time, 2 pm GMT, 10 am ET, 7.30 pm IST.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Juan Ignacio Londero preview

World No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz begins his quest for the French Open 2022 title against Argentine lucky loser Juan Ignacio Londero on Sunday.

Alcaraz has had a dream season so far, establishing himself as one of the top contenders for the Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy. After triumphing in Rio de Janeiro, the 19-year-old embarked on a remarkable North American swing that saw him claim the title in Miami and reach the semifinals at Indian Wells.

Following a brief stutter at Monte Carlo, the young Spaniard bounced back in stunning fashion at home, winning back-to-back titles at Barcelona and Madrid. The fact that he beat both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on his way to glory in the Spanish capital will give him tremendous confidence ahead of the claycourt Major.

Juan Ignacio Londero strikes the ball at the 2020 French Open

A typical South American claycourter, Juan Ignacio Londero has had most of his tennis success on the red dirt.

He has reached a couple of tour-level finals in his career, both on clay. While the 28-year-old emerged victorious in Cordoba in February 2019, he finished as the runner-up to Nicolas Jarry a few months later in Bastad. That same year, the Argentine also had his best-ever Grand Slam showing with a fourth-round appearance at the French Open.

The consistent performances helped him reach a career-high ranking of No. 50 towards the end of the season.

He made yet another dash to the semifinals in Cordoba back in February this year. Since then, however, Londero hasn't been able to make much of an impact both on the ATP tour as well as the ATP Challenger tour.

GOLANDPOP @golandpop ¡DERROTA Y A ESPERAR! El cordobés Juan Ignacio Lóndero cayó por 6-7/1-6 ante Borna Gojo en la última ronda de la qualy de



🤞El ‘Topo’ aún tiene chances de ingresas al cuadro principal como Lucky Loser. ¡DERROTA Y A ESPERAR! El cordobés Juan Ignacio Lónderocayó por 6-7/1-6 ante Borna Gojoen la última ronda de la qualy de #RolandGarros 🤞El ‘Topo’ aún tiene chances de ingresas al cuadro principal como Lucky Loser. 🎾🇦🇷 ¡DERROTA Y A ESPERAR! El cordobés Juan Ignacio Lóndero 🇦🇷 cayó por 6-7/1-6 ante Borna Gojo 🇭🇷 en la última ronda de la qualy de #RolandGarros 🤞El ‘Topo’ aún tiene chances de ingresas al cuadro principal como Lucky Loser. https://t.co/QTRW5ePmxo

With his world ranking plummeting to 141, the Argentine has had to play the qualifying rounds at the French Open this week. He won his first couple of rounds before losing to Borna Gojo. Londero finally made it to the main draw as a lucky loser.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Juan Ignacio Londero head-to-head

Alcaraz and Londero have never squared off on the tour before, so their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Juan Ignacio Londero odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Juan Ignacio Londero +1100 +8.5 (+100) Over 29.5 (+110) Carlos Alcaraz -5000 -8.5 (-145) Under 29.5 (-155)

All odds sourced from BetMGM

Carlos Alcaraz vs Juan Ignacio Londero prediction

Carlos Alacaraz with the Madrid Open trophy

By dint of his form and ranking, Carlos Alcaraz is the overwhelming favorite to come through this contest.

The sixth seed has been in sensational form lately. His maturity and self-belief have helped him make a rapid ascent into the top 10 of the world rankings.

Alcaraz's speed, angles, court coverage and shot-making skills have aided him in putting up a 28-3 win-loss record for the year. His dropshots, too, are a weapon that have helped him break his opponent's rhythm on numerous occasions.

Londero, on the other hand, has plenty of experience on clay and will look to engage the Spaniard in long rallies. To be able to stay toe-to-toe with Alcaraz, he needs to put in a superb performance on serve. However, with the teenager being in stellar form of late, it is indeed an uphill task for the Argentine.

Alcaraz will look to use his aggressive returns to record an early break of serve and build on from there on his way to the second round.

Prediction: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra