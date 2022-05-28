French Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick | Roland Garros

Match details

Fixture: (6) Carlos Alcaraz vs (21) Karen Khachanov

Tournament: French Open 2022

Date: May 29, 2022

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €21,256,800

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Carlos Alcaraz vs Karen Khachanov preview

Carlos Alcaraz and Karen Khachanov came through hard-earned wins in their respective third-round matches to book a last 16 showdown at the 2022 French Open on Sunday.

Alcaraz, the sixth seed, needed 2 hours and six minutes to oust Sebastian Korda in three keenly-contested sets. The American had recently beaten the teenager in Monte-Carlo, but the Spaniard played scintillating tennis in the big moments to flip the script on his opponent on Friday.

He previously beat Alber Ramos-Vinolas in the second round in a five-set thriller that saw Alcaraz save a match-point on Ramos-Vinolas' serve in the fourth set.

Khachanov beat Cameron Norrie in his last match at the 2022 French Open.

Khachanov, meanwhile, took out 10th seed Cameron Norrie in the third round. The Russian fired a whopping 65 winners in an emphatic display of aggressive tennis to prevail in a contest that lasted three hours and 37 minutes.

The Russian has already scored a few tough wins over the likes of Hugo Dellien and Nuno Borges. He will be looking to build on that heading into the business end of the tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Alcaraz and Khachanov, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Karen Khachanov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over Karen Khachanov -575 +7.5 (-115) Over 32.5 (-120) Carlos Alcaraz -1000 -7.5 (-120) Under 32.5 (-115)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Alcaraz has survived a few sacres at this year's tournament.

Karen Khachanov possesses the raw power to pass most opponents on the tour, but lacks consistency in his game and coherence in his game plan. He is prone to occasional lapses in concentration and can leak a fair few easy errors.

Against the steady and focussed playing style of Carlos Alcaraz, the contrast becomes even more stark. The Spaniard has solid defensive skills to complement his big groundstrokes. This could trouble Khachanov as he tends to lose his patience in longer rallies and goes for bigger shots to end the points quickly.

Both men have had tough matches in the tournament so far and have held up well in the crunch moments. That said, Alcaraz's winning momentum and steadier overall game should help him outlast Khachanov.

Prediction: Alcaraz to win in five sets

