French Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Fixture: (6) Carlos Alcaraz vs (27) Sebastian Korda.

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 27 May 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Sebastian Korda preview

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 French Open.

Sixth seed Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with World No. 30 Sebastian Korda in the third round of the 2022 French Open on Friday.

After an easy win over Juan Ignacio Londero in the first round, Alcaraz pulled off a Houdini act to get past compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas. The teenager started off on a strong note, handing out a breadstick to claim the opening set. He held four break-point chances across two service games on Ramos-Vinolas' serve in the second set, but couldn't convert any of them.

Alcaraz saved a couple of set points in the tiebreak but the third was the charm for Ramos-Vinolas as he won the second set. The teenager came from a break down in the third set to level the score, but got broken in the 11th game following which the 34-year-old closed out the set.

The duo traded early breaks in the fourth set and held serve until the ninth game, in which Ramos-Vinolas got the decisive break. Alcaraz then saved a match point and broke his opponent's serve to stay in the contest. The teenager held three set-points on the older Spaniard's serve, but failed to close it out. He eventually won the ensuing tiebreak to force a decider.

Alcaraz trailed 0-3 in the final set, but reeled off four straight games to lead 4-3. Ramos-Vinolas broke back to level the score at 4-4, but the World No. 6 won the next two games to seal a 6-1, 6-7 (7), 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 comeback victory.

Sebastian Korda at the 2022 French Open.

Sebastian Korda commenced his French Open challenge with a straight sets win over John Millman. Up against home favorite Richard Gasquet in the second round, the American was hardly tested, winning handily once again in straight sets.

The opening set was fairly competitive, with the duo exchanging breaks to begin and holding serve until 6-6. Korda won the set on his fourth set point in the tiebreak. The American claimed the next two sets by breaking Gasquet's serve twice to win the match 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-3.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

The two have faced off twice before, with the head-to-head tied at a 1-1. Korda won their most recent encounter in the second round of the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters in three sets.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Sebastian Korda odds

Carlos Alcaraz vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Sebastian Korda at the 2022 French Open.

Alcaraz committed an uncharacteristically high number of errors in his second-round match against Ramos-Vinolas. However, his error count of 74 was matched by the exact same number of winners.

Another reason why Alcaraz struggled was his poor break point conversion rate, going 8/31 throughout the match. It was also what led to his loss against Korda in Monte-Carlo, ending with 6/19 on break points.

Korda will rely on his big serve to keep him in contention for a second fourth-round appearance at the French Open. He's got the firepower in his groundstrokes to go toe-to-toe with his opponent. He was quite impressive against Gasquet in the second round, hitting 50 winners to 39 unforced errors.

The duo's last meeting was a scrappy affair with the American coming out on top. Korda is the only player to defeat Alcaraz on clay this year. However, the Spaniard has amassed a 12 match winning streak since that loss and will be feeling more confident about his chances this time around.

The Spaniard will try to play aggressively, push Korda behind the baseline and use his brilliant drop shot to win some free points. Korda, on the other hand, will try to attack the Spaniard's second serve and ensure his backhand can withstand Alcaraz's barrage of groundstrokes.

Alcaraz will fancy his chances after a brilliant comeback win. If the teenager can reign in the number of unforced errors, the Spaniard will likely make his maiden fourth round appearance at Roland Garros.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in four sets.

