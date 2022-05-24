French Open 2022: Coco Gauff vs Alison Van Uytvanck preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (18) Coco Gauff vs Alison Van Uytvanck

Date: 25 May 2022

Tournament: French Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €21,256,800

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Coco Gauff vs Alison Van Uytvanck preview

Coco Gauff will be keen to reach the third round of the French Open

World No. 23 Coco Gauff will square off against Alison Van Uytvanck in the second round of the French Open on Wednesday. The American has won 15 out of 25 matches this season, starting with a run to the semifinals in Adelaide.

After disappointing exits at the Australian Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships, the 18-year-old reached the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open before losing to Maria Sakkari in straight sets. Gauff lost at Indian Wells and Miami in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

She made the Round of 16 in Madrid and Rome, losing to Simona Halep and Maria Sakkari, respectively.

Gauff is seeded 18th at the French Open and reached the second round with a 7-5, 6-0 win over Rebecca Marino.

Van Uytvanck has not had a season to cherish, with her best outing being a run to the quarterfinals at the Lyon Open where she was beaten by Caroline Garcia.

The Belgian was up against Ann Li in the first round of the French Open and was trailing 6-3, 3-2 before the American retired due to a shoulder injury.

Coco Gauff vs Alison Van Uytvanck head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0. The winner will face either Beatriz Haddad Maia or Kaia Kanepi in the third round of the French Open.

Coco Gauff vs Alison Van Uytvanck odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Coco Gauff -700 -5.5 (-125) Over 19.5 (+100) Alison van Uytvanck +450 +5.5 (-105) Under 19.5 (-130)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Alison Van Uytvanck prediction

Gauff will enter the match as the clear favorite. The American has not been at her best this season, but her 15-10 record is still better than Van Uytvanck's. The Belgian has won only seven out of 15 matches this year (including WTA 125 events).

Gauff has won 20 out of 27 matches on clay since the start of 2021 and made the quarterfinals of the French Open last year. With Anett Kontaveit and Garbine Muguruza bowing out early, she is the highest-ranked player remaining in her section.

Gauff is an aggressive player and will look to take the game to Van Uytvanck right from the start. The American served 10 double faults in her last match and will have to improve those numbers moving forward.

Van Uytvanck's forehand is her key weapon but she would do well to slice more often against Gauff to disrupt her rhythm.

Van Uytvanck is lucky to be in the second round and if Gauff serves reasonably well, she should have no problem finding her way past the Belgian.

Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.

