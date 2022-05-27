French Open 2022: Coco Gauff vs Elise Mertens preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (18) Coco Gauff vs (31) Elise Mertens

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 29 May 2022.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 32).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Coco Gauff vs Elise Mertens preview

Coco Gauff in action at 2022 French Open - Day Six

Eighteenth seed Coco Gauff will square off against 31st seed Elise Mertens in the fourth round of the French Open on Sunday.

Gauff, who was considered one of the dark horses for the title, has lived up to the billing so far. She hasn't dropped a set en route to the last 16, posting comfortable victories over Rebecca Marino, Alison Van Uytvanck and Kaia Kanepi.

Clay is not the American's favorite surface, so she will take plenty of confidence from her performances so far.

Elise Mertens has also breezed through the draw. She cruised past Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first round and was given a walkover in the second after Marie Bouzkova tested positive for COVID-19.

In the third round, Mertens started strongly by breaking Varvara Gracheva's serve in the first game of the match. However, the Russian hit back to level the set at 2-2. After missing five break-point opportunities, Mertens converted on her sixth attempt to take a 3-2 lead.

She went on to win the set 6-2 and carried her momentum into the second to complete a straight-sets victory and to move into the fourth round of the French Open.

Coco Gauff vs Elise Mertens head-to-head

Gauff leads the head-to-head against Mertens 1-0. She defeated the Belgian in three sets at the 2021 Eastbourne International.

Coco Gauff vs Elise Mertens Odds

Player Name Match odds Games Handicap Total Games Coco Gauff 1.404 -2.5(1.60) Under 20.5(2.058) Elise Mertens 2.628 +2.5(2.13) Over 20.5(1.645)

All odds are sourced from 1xbet.

Coco Gauff vs Elise Mertens Prediction

Gauff is a highly athletic and energetic player who likes to prolong the rallies and wear her opponent down. She is supremely quick around the court and does not give away too many cheap points. She also possesses a strong first serve, but her second serve can be a liability at times.

Mertens, meanwhile, is a defensive baseliner who likes to change the pace and spin during rallies. She also has the ability to throw in delicate slices and drop shots and likes to finish points off at the net. Her serve, like Gauff's, can be put under pressure by a strong returner.

This is a good test for both players. Gauff is in better form and might just edge the Belgian to advance to the last eight.

Pick: Gauff to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arvind Sriram