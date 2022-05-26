French Open 2022: Coco Gauff vs Kaia Kanepi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fxture: (18) Coco Gauff vs Kaia Kanepi

Tournament: French Open 2022

Date: May 27, 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €21,256,800

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Coco Gauff vs Kaia Kanepi preview

The third round of the 2022 French Open will see Coco Gauff and Kaia Kanepi lock horns on Friday.

The 18-year-old has had a poor clay season coming into Roland Garros. Gauff lost in the first round in Stuttgart against Daria Kasatkina. She fared a little better at Madrid and Rome, losing in the last 16 to Simona Halep and Maria Sakkari respectively.

Seeded 18th, Gauff made a solid start to the campaign, winning two straight-set encounters against Rebecca Marino and Alison Van Uytvanck. In the form of the big-hitting Kanpei though, the youngster faces a completely different challenge in the third round.

Kanepi scored an upset win over Garbine Muguruza in the first round.

Kanepi continues to impress with her performances on the Grand Slam stage. The Estonian completed her quarterfinal set at all four Majors by reaching the last-eight at the Australian Open this year.

She opened her French Open campaign with an upset win over 10th seed Garbine Muguruza. In the process, she notched her 10th top-10 win in a Slam.

Kanepi backed up that win with a measured performance against an in-form Beatriz Haddad Maia in her last match, winning in straight-sets.

Coco Gauff vs Kaia Kanepi head-to-head

Gauff leads Kanepi 3-1 in their current head-to-head. The American beat her opponent on the claycourts of Parma last year in two tiebreaker sets.

Coco Gauff vs Kaia Kanepi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over Coco Gauff -225 -3.5 (-125) Over 20.5 (-130) Kaia Kanepi +175 +3.5 (-110) Under 20.5 (-105)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Kaia Kanepi prediction

Gauff reached the quarterfinals in Paris last year.

Coco Gauff has grown into a solid claycourt player. The surface allows the youngster to rely on her excellent defensive skills, while also allowing her extra time to wind up her forehand.

Kanepi's powerful groundstrokes have worked well in Paris so far and she will feel confident against the American. Gauff's second serve has proven problematic in recent times and she has dropped her serve six times already this week. Kanepi will likely capitalize on a poor serving performance from the American and Gauff will have to ensure she performs well against the Estonian.

Gauff's performances on the claycourts this year haven't inspired much confidence. While Gauff won against Van Uytvanck, the American won 38% of her second serve points and hit 23 unforced errors.

Kanepi's wealth of experience and recent run of form along with Gauff's shaky form should make her a favorite to reach the fourth round.

Prediction: Kaia Kanepi to win in three sets

