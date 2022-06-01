French Open 2022: Coco Gauff vs Martina Trevisan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (18) Coco Gauff vs Martina Trevisan.

Date: 2 June 2022.

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor Clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten, Sony Six, SonyLiv.

Coco Gauff vs Martina Trevisan preview

18th seed Coco Gauff and World No. 59 Martina Trevisan will lock horns at the French Open on Thursday, with a maiden Grand Slam final berth up for grabs.

The 18-year-old Gauff has had an inconsistent season so far. Her only notable results came on hardcourt at Adelaide and Doha, where she made the semifinals and quarterfinals respectively.

On clay, however, the young American flattered to deceive in the lead-up to Roland Garros. Having won the Emilia-Romagna Open and reached the quarters in Paris last year, she was expected to do well this season too. But all Gauff could manage was four wins on the surface before heading to the second Major of the year.

The teen, however, turned it around in spectacular fashion once the tournament got underway. With five straight-sets wins, she is now in her first-ever Grand Slam semifinal and will be eager to make it to the title showdown.

Martina Trevisan celebrates her quarterfinal win at the 2022 French Open

Gauff's opponent, Martina Trevisan, is a late bloomer who burst into the spotlight with her unbelievable run from the qualifiers to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros in 2020.

While the 28-year-old struggled to build on that breakthrough, she caught fire in the current clay swing, claiming her first trophy in Rabat just a couple of days before the French Open. The 59th-ranked Italian has managed to continue the momentum in Paris with five more wins which have catapulted her into her maiden semifinal at a Major.

OptaAce @OptaAce



@WTA 10 - Martina #Trevisan is the first Italian player to win 10+ matches in a row since Flavia Pennetta in 2009 (15 consecutive wins - titles in Palermo and Los Angeles, and quarterfinals in Cincinnati). Assault. @WTA _insider 10 - Martina #Trevisan is the first Italian player to win 10+ matches in a row since Flavia Pennetta in 2009 (15 consecutive wins - titles in Palermo and Los Angeles, and quarterfinals in Cincinnati). Assault.@WTA @WTA_insider https://t.co/c4uuKI3Pnh

The quarterfinal clash with US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez on Tuesday was the first time Trevisan has dropped a set in this tournament. But that didn't deter her from roaring back for a 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-3 win.

Coco Gauff vs Martina Trevisan head-to-head

Trevisan leads the head-to-head against Gauff 1-0. Their only meeting so far came at Roland Garros in 2020, where the Italian emerged a 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 winner.

Coco Gauff vs Martina Trevisan odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Martina Trevisan +225 +4.5 (-125) Under 20.5 (-120) Coco Gauff -275 -4.5 (-110) Over 20.5 (-115)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Martina Trevisan prediction

Coco Gauff after her quarterfinal win at the 2022 French Open

Trevisan edged a 16-year-old Gauff in three tight sets the last time the two crossed swords in the second round at the same venue. But Gauff has come a long way since then.

She is a master at converting defense into offense, something that has paid rich dividends during her memorable Roland Garros campaign this fortnight. Her lucid footwork and brilliant angles are also an asset for the American.

Gauff has improved her returns tremendously, which was evident in her quarterfinal win against Sloane Stephens. She relentlessly attacked Stephens' second serve, winning 85% of the points.

She will need to repeat this against Trevisan, although it could take some time for Gauff to get used to the weight of the heavy topspin shots coming from the southpaw. The Italian's forehand has been firing all fortnight and has been her biggest weapon of success. Gauff needs to take the ball early, maintain her aggression and rob Trevisan of precious time to set up her deadly forehand. She will also need to move forward to finish points at the net.

The Italian has been playing for five weeks in a row and that could have an effect if this match goes the distance. Gauff has shown fantastic maturity these past few months. If she can manage to push Trevisan out of her comfort zone and not let her play her natural game, she has a pretty good chance of advancing to her first final at a Major.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in three sets.

