French Open 2022: Coco Gauff vs Sloane Stephens preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (18) Coco Gauff vs Sloane Stephens.

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: May 31, 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony TEN, Sony SIX and Sony LIV.

Coco Gauff vs Sloane Stephens preview

Coco Gauff will look to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal

Young star Coco Gauff will take on Sloane Stephens in the quarterfinals of the French Open on Tuesday.

Gauff's most notable run in singles this year prior to Roland Garros was reaching the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open. The 18-year-old was up against Rebecca Marino in the opening round and beat her 7-5, 6-0. She followed this up by defeating Alison van Uytvanck in a hard-fought match.

In the third round, Gauff defeated the experienced Kaia Kanepi 6-3, 6-4 to set up a last-16 clash against 31st seed Elise Mertens. Here, she won 6-4, 6-0 to reach the quarterfinals of the French Open for the second year running.

Stephens, meanwhile, won her seventh WTA title at the Abierto Zapopan in Guadalajara earlier this year by beating Marie Bouzkova in the final. However, she lost six matches on the trot after that and entered the French Open on the back of zero wins on clay this season.

Stephens was up against Julie Niemeier in the first round and came back from a set down to defeat the German 5-7, 6-4, 6-2. She then got the better of Sorana Cirstea in similar fashion, winning 2-6, 6-2, 6-0. In the third round, Stephens produced a more comprehensive victory against local girl Diane Parry 6-2, 6-3 to reach the last 16.

She was up against 23rd seed Jill Teichmann, who reached the semifinals of the Madrid Open and the quarterfinals of the Italian Open this year. However, Stephens made easy work of the Swiss, beating her 6-2, 6-0 to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal in three years.

Coco Gauff vs Sloane Stephens head-to-head

This will be the second meeting between Gauff and Stephens. The latter beat the teenager 6-4, 6-2 when they met in the second round of last year's US Open to lead 1-0 in the head-to-head.

The winner of the match will take on 17th seed Leylah Fernandez or Martina Trevisan in the semifinals of the French Open.

Coco Gauff vs Sloane Stephens odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Coco Gauff -200 -3.5 (-120) Over 21.5 (-110) Sloane Stephens +175 +3.5 (-110) Under 21.5 (-130)

Coco Gauff vs Sloane Stephens prediction

Gauff will enter the match as the favorite given her recent run of form.

The teenager has won 18 out of 28 matches so far this season, while Stephens has only 10 victories from 17 matches in 2022. Both players have had their moments on clay in recent years and know what it takes to stage deep runs. Stephens reached the final of the French Open in 2018 while Gauff got to the semifinals of the Italian Open last year.

The 18-year-old will be aggressive and will look to put pressure on her opponent through her powerful hitting. Stephens, however, is a fine counter-puncher and will aim to defend Gauff's intensity before switching from defense to offense.

She has had consistency issues, though, and there are times when she lacks concentration, which Gauff will look to capitalize on.

The latter's ability to bounce back from any setbacks will also be crucial if she is to reach her maiden Grand Slam semifinal. Gauff has produced some good tennis on clay this year and should be able to get the better of Stephens and reach the final four.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.

