French Open 2022: Danielle Collins vs Shelby Rogers preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Danielle Collins vs Shelby Rogers

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 26 May 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Danielle Collins vs Shelby Rogers preview

Danielle Collins in action at the claycourts this season

Danielle Collins and Shelby Rogers will square off in an all-American second-round clash at the 2022 French Open on Thursday.

Collins made a sensational start to the season, reaching the final of the Australian Open. She looked to be in supreme touch in Melbourne, registering victories over Elise Mertens and Iga Swiatek en route to the title clash, where she fell to the now-retired Ashleigh Barty.

Her momentum was halted by injury and she's failed to find her best tennis since. She struggled during the clay season, exiting Madrid and Rome in the round of 32 and the round of 16 respectively.

The American got back to winning ways in Paris, launching her campaign with a thumping victory over Viktoriya Tomova.

Rogers, meanwhile, started the year with a run to the quarterfinals of the Adeilade International, defeating World No. 3 Maria Sakkari along the way. Since then, she has struggled to string together wins and suffered early exits from Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid and Rome.

The American snapped a five-match losing streak by beating Tereza Martincova in straight sets in the first round of the French Open.

Danielle Collins vs Shelby Rogers head-to-head

Their head-to-head is tied at 1-1. Collins won their first meeting in San Jose last year, but was forced to retire in their clash in Cincinnati a couple of weeks later.

Danielle Collins vs Shelby Rogers odds

Player Name Match Odds Games Handicap Total Games Danielle Collins -280 +4.5(-104) Under 20.5(-110) Shelby Rogers +245 -4.5(+100) Over 20.5(+100)

All odds are sourced from oddschecker.

Danielle Collins vs Shelby Rogers prediction

Collins is the clear favourite to come through this second-round match. The American has a powerful serve and is one of the hardest hitters on the women's tour. Her game is more suited to quicker surfaces, but she is a dangerous opponent on the slow, red clay in Paris as well.

Rogers is also a powerful baseliner equipped with a flat, dangerous forehand. Her movement on the surface is not the greatest and could be exposed by a powerful striker like Collins.

Considering that Rogers has failed to win consecutive matches on clay this season, Collins will fancy her chances of advancing to the third round.

Pick: Collins to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram