French Open 2022: Danielle Collins vs Viktoriya Tomova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Danielle Collins vs Viktoriya Tomova

Tournament: French Open 2022

Date: May 24, 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €21,256,800

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Danielle Collins vs Viktoriya Tomova preview

Danielle Collins and Viktoriya Tomova will lock horns in the first round of the 2022 French Open on Tuesday.

Collins, the ninth seed, enters the tournament having played only two claycourt tournaments this season. The American beat Simona Halep and Monica Puig in Rome and Madrid respectively, before succumbing to tame losses against Bianca Andreescu and Amanda Anisimova.

Playing here in Paris, she will be hoping to build some momentum and notch her first consecutive match wins since reaching the Miami Open quarterfinals back in March.

Tomova is seeking her first main-draw win in Paris

Tomova has also made early exits in her last two WTA main-draw appearances. She did, however, reach the final at an ITF $80,000 event in Portugal, scoring wins over the likes of Fiona Ferro and Julia Grabher.

The Bulgarian beat Katie Swan and Marina Melnikova in the qualification rounds before losing to Olga Danilovic in a keenly-contested final round. She then gained entry into the main draw as a lucky loser and will be keen to make the most of her second chance.

Danielle Collins vs Viktoriya Tomova head-to-head

This is set to be the first career meeting between Collins and Tomova, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Danielle Collins vs Viktoriya Tomova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over Danielle Collins -750 -5.5 (-140) Over 18.5 (-135) Viktoriya Tomova +475 +5.5 (+100) Under 18.5 (-105)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Danielle Collins vs Viktoriya Tomova prediciton

Collins possesses more experience playing at the Grand Slam level

Having already made the final at a Grand Slam earlier this year in Melbourne, Collins has established herself as a contender for the biggest titles on tour. In terms of experience playing at the Grand Slam level, the American outshines Tomova, who is in fact set to play in her first main-draw match at the French Open.

The Bulgarian does, however, possess a few strengths in her game. Her familiarity with the surface, where she has had the biggest results of her career, should give her a slight advantage against the big-hitting Collins, who likes to play on faster surfaces.

Tomova's quick movement and defensive skills are her biggest assets and she will look to chase down every ball coming from Collins' end, hoping to extract as many errors as she can from the American's racket.

The match will be a stern test of Collins' patience as she could find herself having to hit a few extra shots to get the winner against Tomova. The Bulgarian does enjoy taking big cuts at short balls, especially off the backhand, but she is likely to play the waiting game against Collins.

If Tomova can find a way to stay in rallies long enough to frustrate Collins into overpressing, she might find herself with a shot at an upset. But if the American can find her range on her groundstrokes early, she could end up outhitting her opponent in this one.

Pick: Danielle Collins to win in three sets

