French Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs Laslo Djere.

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 26 May 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Daniil Medvedev vs Laslo Djere preview

Medvedev at the 2022 French Open - Day Three

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev will square off against Laslo Djere in the second round of the French Open on Thursday.

Medvedev began his season with heartbreak at the Australian Open, losing to Rafael Nadal in five sets. He was knocked out by Nadal again in the semifinals of Acapulco. The Russian, however, did become the World No. 1 for the first time in his career.

Medvedev had a disappointing run in the US, losing his No. 1 ranking to Novak Djokovic. The 26-year-old then found himself on the sidelines for six weeks due to a hernia procedure. He returned to action at the Geneva Open, losing to Richard Gasquet in his opening match.

The World No. 2 put on a scintillating display in the first round of the French Open, beating Facundo Bagnis 6-2, 6-2, 6-2.

World No. 56 Laslo Djere made the semifinals at the 2022 Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech and has put in impressive performances against the top-ranked players this season. He lost two grueling tie-breaks after winning the first set against Djokovic in Belgrade.

Djere looked good in his first-round match at the French Open, needing just two hours and five minutes to get past Ricardas Berankis in straight sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Laslo Djere head-to-head

Djere surprisingly leads Medvedev 1-0 in their head-to-head. The Russian was forced to retire from their only meeting at the Hungarian Open in 2017.

Daniil Medvedev vs Laslo Djere odds

Player Name Match Odds Games Handicap Total Games Daniil Medvedev -265 +1.5 (-385) under 36.5 (-114) Laslo Djere +225 -1.5 (+285) over 36.5 (-110)

(All odds sourced by oddschecker)

Daniil Medvedev vs Laslo Djere prediction

Medvedev will be playing only his third match on clay this season. The Russian would have taken plenty of confidence from his first-round win over Bagnis. He struck the ball well from the baseline and wasn't afraid to employ the drop shot every now and then.

Medvedev served 12 aces against Bagnis, but his first serve percentage (53) and double faults (7) will need to be rectified moving forward.

Djere's style of play is perfectly suited to clay. He imparts plenty of top spin on his shots, particularly from the forehand wing. The Serb will be aware of Medvedev's struggles on clay in the past and will be quietly confident of his chances against the lanky Russian.

However, if Medvedev can continue from where he left off in the first round, Djere likely won't get much of a look in.

Pick: Medvedev to win in four sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala