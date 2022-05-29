French Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Marin Cilic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs (20) Marin Cilic

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 30 May 2022.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor Clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten and Sony LIV.

Daniil Medvedev vs Marin Cilic preview

Medvedev celebrates a point against Miomir Kecmanović in the third round

Daniil Medvedev, the second seed, will take on 20th seed Marin Cilic in the fourth round of the French Open on Monday.

Clay is not Medvedev's favourite surface but he has performed well in Paris. He overcame Miomir Kecmanović in the third round with an impressive display, blasting plenty of winners and dropping only 13 points on his first serve.

Marin Cilic stands in the way of the Russian making his second quarter-final appearance at Roland Garros in as many years. But the Croatian does not have a good record against Medvedev.

Daniil Medvedev tells Mats Wilander that he's disappointed in him for not doing the interview in French Mats Wilander tells Daniil Medvedev that he's one of his favourite players.Daniil Medvedev tells Mats Wilander that he's disappointed in him for not doing the interview in French Mats Wilander tells Daniil Medvedev that he's one of his favourite players.Daniil Medvedev tells Mats Wilander that he's disappointed in him for not doing the interview in French 😂 https://t.co/QCGUqaCdY2

Marin Cilic plays a forehand at the French Open

Cilic also does not enjoy playing on clay but has surprised many with his performances this week. He has enjoyed wins over the likes of Marton Fucsovics and Gilles Simon in relatively straight-forward fashion.

Against Simon, Cilic played a solid match with a flurry of aces and a dozen winners. But his game was riddled with errors that might end up costing him against Medvedev. Simon was injured too, which went in favour of Cilic.

Daniil Medvedev vs Marin Cilic head-to-head

Medvedev and Cilic have faced each other three times, with the Russian leading the head-to-head 3-0. Their most recent encounter was at the 2021 Davis Cup, which Medvedev won 7-6(7), 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev vs Marin Cilic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games (Over & Under) Daniil Medvedev -280 -4.5 (-140) Over 37.5 (-110) Marin Cilic +210 +4.5 (+110) Under 37.5 (-120)

(All odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Daniil Medvedev vs Marin Cilic prediction

Medvedev looks to be enjoying his time in Paris and is the hot favourite to win his fourth-round encounter against Marin Cilic.

Medvedev played a great match against Kecmanovic, hitting 42 winners and winning 77% of his first serve points. He seems to have got the hang of clay this week and will look to carry his momentum as far as it takes him.

Marin Cilic is getting on in age and will not fancy long rallies against Medvedev. His best chance lies in attacking the Russian and moving him around the court as much as possible.

Cilic hit eight aces against Simon and won 70% of points on his first serve. But it won't be as easy against Medvedev, who possesses excellent defensive skills.

Medvedev is likely to be too strong, fast and fit for the aging Cilic to handle.

Pick: Medvedev to win in straight sets.

