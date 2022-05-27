French Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 28 May 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Daniil Medvedev vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 French Open - Day Five

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev will square off against Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round of the French Open on Saturday.

Medvedev registered another straight-sets victory in his second-round match against Laslo Djere. He lost the first two games but quickly kicked into gear, winning six of the next seven to take the first set.

The 26-year-old looked comfortable in the second and third sets, cruising into the third round of the French Open for the second straight season.

Miomir Kecmanovic got the better of Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first round with a straight-sets victory. He faced a slightly more difficult challenge in the second round against Alexander Bublik.

Kecmanovic started strong, breaking his opponent in the third game to take a 2-1 lead. However, Bublik bounced right back, winning the next eight points to take a 3-2 lead. Bublik continued his momentum, winning the first set 6-4.

The match seemed to be slipping away from Kecmanovic in the second, with Bublik opening up a 3-0 lead. But the 22-year-old fought back to clinch the set 7-5.

With the momentum now on Kecmanovic's side, he eased past Bublik in the next two sets to progress to the third round.

Daniil Medvedev vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head

Medvedev and Kecmanovic have never faced off before, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Daniil Medvedev vs Miomir Kecmanovic odds

Player Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games (Over & Under) Daniil Medvedev -160 -6.5 (+285) over 38.5 (-110) Miomir Kecmanovic +140 +6.5 (-375) under 38.5 (-106)

(All odds sourced by Oddschecker)

Daniil Medvdedev vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction

Medvedev has looked sharp in his first two matches this week. He's been finding the lines on a regular basis and seems to have improved his game at the net. The Russian will be harboring hopes of making a deep run in Paris.

A former junior No. 1, Kecmanovic is having a fantastic season. He has improved his serve and uses a lot of spin on his forehand. The Serb has adopted a more attacking approach over the past few months, making him a very dangerous opponent.

Medvedev came into the French Open under the radar. The Russian doesn't have a good claycourt record and wasn't expected to go very far. But his first two matches might have changed people's opinions. He has served well this week and hit plenty of winners.

Expect the Russian to progress further if he continues at the same level.

Pick: Medvedev in four sets.

