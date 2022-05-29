French Open 2022: Daria Kasatkina vs Camila Giorgi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (20) Daria Kasatkina vs (28) Camila Giorgi

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 30 May 2022.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten and Sony LIV.

Daria Kasatkina vs Camila Giorgi preview

Daria Kasatkina will square off against Camila Giorgi in the fourth round of the French Open on Monday.

Kasatkina has carried her good form in Rome to the French Open. She is through to the second week in Paris for the first time since 2018.

The Russian has put up an almost flawless display so far at Roland Garros. She eased past the first two rounds, ousting Rebecca Sramkova and Fernanda Contreras Gomez in straight sets.

In the third round, she faced the in-form Shelby Rogers, who got the better of Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins in her last round. Kasatkina hit the ground running, breaking Rogers' serve twice in quick succession to win the first set.

WTARussians @WTArussians 15W to 7UE for Daria Kasatkina as she plays pretty much a flawless match to beat Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-2 in the third round of the French Open!



Dasha reaches the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time since 2018!



Kasatkina was dominant in the second set as well, securing a 6-3, 6-2 victory to move into the fourth round.

Camila Giorgi, on the other hand, seems to have been rejuvenated since withdrawing from the Italian Open due to injury. The Italian has played excellent tennis at the French Open, getting the better of Shuai Zhang, Yulia Putintseva and Aryna Sabalenka.

Against Sabalenka, the Italian lost her serve in the seventh game, which cost her the first set. But the 30-year-old put up a fierce display in the next two sets. She broke Sabalenka thrice in the second set and bageled her in the third.

Daria Kasatkina vs Camila Giorgi head-to-head

Kasatkina leads Giorgi 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their only meeting at Lyon in 2020 in three sets.

Daria Kasatkina vs Camila Giorgi odds

Player Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games (Over & Under) Daria Kasatkina -200 -3.5 (-115) over 21.5 (-110) Camila Giorgi +155 +3.5 (-120) under 21.5 (+125)

(All odds sourced by BetMGM)

Daria Kasatkina vs Camila Giorgi prediction

Karatkina will enter the contest as the favorite on paper, but the hard-hitting Giorgi is well capable of scripting a victory.

Kasatkina has hit 49 winners in her first three matches and is yet to drop a set in Paris. She likes to control the game from the baseline and generally adopts a cautious approach.

The Russian has a variety of shots in her repertoire, making good use of her heavy topspin forehand and one-handed slice backhand. She also plays the drop shot well, which could come in handy against Giorgi.

Giorgi is a completely different player when she's in the zone (as she was against Sabalenka). The former World No. 26 has always been a powerful hitter. This season, however, she seems to have worked on her positional play and decision making to good effect.

Both players are in good form heading into the contest. Kasatkina is all about finesse and technique, but the Italian looks to be hitting the ball immaculately at the moment and should be able to power her way through to the quarterfinals.

Pick: Giorgi to win in three sets

