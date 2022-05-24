French Open 2022 Day 3: Women's singles odds, picks and predictions ft. Paula Badosa and Simona Halep

Day 3 of the French Open will see third seed Paula Badosa and 2018 champion Simona Halep start their respective campaigns in the competition. The former takes on home hope Fiona Ferro while the latter faces Nastasja Schunk.

Seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka will square off against Chloe Paquet while Jessica Pegula will lock horns with Wang Qiang.

The likes of Karolina Pliskova, Danielle Collins and Jelena Ostapenko will also be in action on Tuesday. There are a number of exciting matches to look forward to and it will be interesting to see who progresses further in Paris.

On that note, let’s take a look at the odds and predictions for the big women's singles fixtures on Day 3 of the French Open.

#1 Paula Badosa (-3300) vs Fiona Ferro (+1100)

Paula Badosa takes on Fiona Ferro in the first round in Paris

Third seed Paula Badosa reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at last year's French Open and is expected to do well in the 2022 edition. The Spaniard will take on Fiona Ferro in the opening round.

Badosa has won 22 out of 32 matches this season, having won the Sydney International while reaching the semifinals of the Indian Wells Open. The 24-year-old has not been particularly impressive in recent tournaments but she should be able to overcome Ferro, who has won just one match this season. This will be the second meeting between the two players, with Badosa beating the Frenchwoman when they met in Rabat in 2018.

Pick: Paula Badosa to win in straight sets (-850) via Oddschecker.

#2 Aryna Sabalenka (-2000) vs Chloe Paquet (+900)

Seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka will face Chloe Paquet in the first round. The Belarusian had a torrid first couple of months to begin the season but has produced some good performances lately. She reached the final of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart and the semifinals of the Italian Open.

Paquet has spent most of her time at the Challenger level and the ITF circuit. She won four titles on the ITF circuit last year.

Sabalenka will face Paquet for the first time in her career and should be able to beat her comfortably to seal her place in the second round.

Pick: Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets (-510) via Oddschecker.

#3 Simona Halep (-3000) vs Nastasja Schunk (+1050)

Former World No. 1 Simona Halep is among the dark horses for this year's tournament. The Romanian will take on Nastasja Schunk in the first round. Halep is looking to return to the top of the sport and has had some good results so far this season. She reached the semifinals at Indian Wells and the quarterfinals in Madrid.

Schunk, on the other hand, has only played two matches on the WTA tour this season, winning neither. Halep is a fine claycourt player who can attack and defend equally well. The Romanian will meet Schunk for the first time and should be able to progress easily to the second round of the French Open.

Romanian Tennis

Halep vs Schunk - Around 14:30 CEST Event, 15:30 EEST Rou, 13:30 BST, 8:30am EDT US



Bara vs Putintseva - Around 15:00 CEST Event, 16:00 EEST Rou, 14:00 BST, 9am EDT US



Buzarnescu vs Brengle - Around 16:30 CEST Event, 17:30 EEST Rou, 15:30 BST, 10:30am EDT US TuesdayHalep vsSchunk - Around 14:30 CEST Event, 15:30 EEST Rou, 13:30 BST, 8:30am EDT USBara vsPutintseva - Around 15:00 CEST Event, 16:00 EEST Rou, 14:00 BST, 9am EDT USBuzarnescu vsBrengle - Around 16:30 CEST Event, 17:30 EEST Rou, 15:30 BST, 10:30am EDT US Tuesday🇷🇴Halep vs 🇩🇪Schunk - Around 14:30 CEST Event, 15:30 EEST Rou, 13:30 BST, 8:30am EDT US🇷🇴Bara vs 🇰🇿Putintseva - Around 15:00 CEST Event, 16:00 EEST Rou, 14:00 BST, 9am EDT US🇷🇴Buzarnescu vs 🇺🇸Brengle - Around 16:30 CEST Event, 17:30 EEST Rou, 15:30 BST, 10:30am EDT US https://t.co/h8GBK0N7qN

Pick: Simona Halep to win in straight sets (-650) via Oddschecker.

#4 Jessica Pegula (-1100) vs Wang Qiang (+600)

World No. 11 Jessica Pegula will be eager to break into the top 10 of the WTA rankings and has a good chance of doing so given that she is only 105 points behind World No. 10 Garbine Muguruza.

The American is the overwhelming favorite heading into her first-round encounter against Wang Qiang. Pegula has produced impressive performances this season, most notably reaching the final of the Madrid Open and the semifinals in Miami.

Wang has won only eight out of 14 matches this season, with her best result being a semi-final run at the Abierto Zapopan in Guadalajara.

The Chinese has beaten a few higher-ranked players this year, most notably Coco Gauff at the Australian Open. However, considering that clay is Wang's least favorite surface, Pegula should have no trouble getting past her in Paris.

Pick: Jessica Pegula to win in straight sets (-175) via Oddschecker.

