French Open 2022: Denis Shapovalov vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Denis Shapovalov vs Holger Rune.

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Denis Shapovalov vs Holger Rune preview

Denis Shapovalov at the 2022 Italian Open.

World No. 15 Denis Shapovalov will take on rising teen star Holger Rune in the first round of the 2022 French Open.

Shapovalov's results have been rather inconsistent over the last few weeks. He kicked off his clay season at the Madrid Open, recording a straight-sets win over Ugo Humbert. However, he lost to former World No. 1 Andy Murray in the second round.

At the Italian Open, he overcame Lorenzo Sonego in three tough sets and followed it up with a straight-sets win over Nikoloz Basilashvili. It marked the first time since February that Shapovalov had won consecutive matches.

He was up against defending champion Rafael Nadal in the third round and stunned the Spaniard in three sets to knock him out of the tournament. However, he failed to build on that incredible win and lost to Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals.

Shapovalov then competed at the Geneva Open, where he received a first-round bye. Unfortunately, the Canadian was unable to replicate his form from the previous week, going down to Ilya Ivashka in three sets in the second round.

Denis Shapovalov @denis_shapo 🏼 See you next year! Cheers RomaSee you next year! Cheers Roma ✌🏼🇮🇹 See you next year! https://t.co/hfOuYbIAaM

Holger Rune at the 2022 BMW Open.

Holger Rune has continued to make steady progress this year and that's reflected in his rise up the rankings. At the Monte-Carlo Masters, he qualified for the main draw and defeated Aslan Karatsev before losing to Casper Ruud in the second round. He then lost in the second round of the Serbia Open as well.

At the BMW Open in Munich, Rune defeated Jiri Lehecka in the first round. The 19-year-old then scored the biggest win of his career by defeating World No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the second round. Rune went on to lift the title, his first at the ATP level, albeit after his opponent in the final retired in the first set.

Rune was unable to sustain this form and failed to progress beyond the qualifying rounds of the Italian Open. He rebounded in style by making the semifinals of the Lyon Open before losing to Cameron Norrie in a challenging three-set contest. Rune is now set to make his debut at the French Open.

Denis Shapovalov vs Holger Rune head-to-head

This is set to be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Denis Shapovalov vs Holger Rune odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Denis Shapovalov -155 +1.5 (-275) Over 38.5 (-140) Holger Rune +120 -1.5 (+195) Under 38.5 (+100)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Denis Shapovalov vs Holger Rune prediction

Denis Shapovalov at the Mutua Madrid Open.

Shapovalov is the higher-ranked and more experienced player among the two, but Rune has performed better than him during the ongoing clay season. The teenager has compiled a 10-4 record across main draw matches on European clay, while the Canadian's record stands at 4-3.

Rune is a former junior French Open champion as well, winning the title in 2019. Shapovalov, meanwhile, has competed in Paris thrice so far and has failed to progress beyond the second round. The Canadian has the game to blow his opponent off the court, but his execution remains a cause for concern.

If his game clicks perfectly, it will be a treat for fans to see Shapovalov trouble his opponents with his one-handed backhand. His lefty serve also packs a punch. However, when he's having an off day, which has often been the case in recent times, the errors tend to keep piling up.

Rune, on the other hand, has spent enough time on the tour now to start bothering higher-ranked players. The teenager has a pretty mean forehand and is likely to stay more consistent during the rallies compared to the Canadian.

All of Shapovalov's early exits at the French Open have come against players ranked far lower than him. Given his inconsistency in the build-up to the tournament, a talented youngster like Rune is likely to send him packing early once more.

Pick: Holger Rune to win in five sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra