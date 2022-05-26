French Open 2022: Diego Schwartzman vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Diego Schwartzman vs (18) Grigor Dimitrov.

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 27 May 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Diego Schwartzman vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Diego Schwartzman at the 2022 Barcelona Open.

Diego Schwartzman and Grigor Dimitrov will lock horns in the third round of the 2022 French Open on Friday.

After a comfortable first-round win over Andrey Kuznetsov, Schwartzman was made to toil against Jaume Munar in the second. The Argentine went down a double break to lose the opening set. The second set was closely contested, with the Spaniard coming out on top in a tie-break.

Down two sets to love, Schwartzman raised his level by several notches. He raced to a 4-0 lead in the third set and won it without much fuss. The Argentine reeled off five games in a row to take a 5-1 lead in the fourth set and eventually forced a decider.

Schwartzman carried the momentum into the final set as well, once again going up a double break. Munar wrestled back one of the breaks to close the gap to 4-2, but lost serve immediately. The World No. 16 won the next two games to complete a 2-6, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 comeback win.

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2022 French Open.

Grigor Dimitrov, meanwhile, has looked in sensational form in Paris. After handing Marcos Giron a 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 beatdown in the first round, Dimitrov hot the ground running against Borna Coric. He wasted no time in winning the opening set, dishing out a bagel in about 30 minutes.

One break of serve was enough for the Bulgarian to take the second set and he secured an early break in the third set to take firm control of the match. He held on to his advantage until the end to complete a 6-0, 6-4, 6-3 win.

Diego Schwartzman vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

The two have faced off four times before, with Dimitrov leading 3-1 in the head-to-head. He won their most recent encounter at the 2022 Madrid Open in straight sets.

Diego Schwartzman vs Grigor Dimitrov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Diego Schwartzman +120 -1.5 (190) Over 37.5 (-120) Grigor Dimitrov -155 +1.5 (-275) Under 37.5 (-115)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Diego Schwartzman vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Diego Schwartzman at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Dimitrov has lost just 10 games across two matches in Paris. Schwartzman, on the other hand, has struggled a fair bit. The Argentine leaked errors in his second-round match against Munar, particularly in the first two sets, racking up 51 of them. In contrast, he hit just 36 winners.

One positive for the Argentine was that he won 70% of his points at the net. This is an approach he might adopt against Dimitrov to try and put the Bulgarian on the back foot.

Dimitrov's heavy forehand is a major weapon on any surface and his serve is a cut above Schwartzman's. The Argentine, who's regarded as one of the best returners on tour, failed to break the 2017 ATP Finals champion's serve even once when they met in Madrid a few weeks ago.

Moreover, Dimitrov has yet to drop serve in Paris. As such, Schwartzman has his task cut out for him. Both players are exceptional movers around the court and are capable of engaging in lengthy duels from the baseline.

All things considered, Dimitrov appears to be in better form and should be able to eke out a win and continue his Roland Garros run.

Pick: Grigor Dimitrov to win in four sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram