French Open 2022: Diego Schwartzman vs Jaume Munar preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Diego Schwartzman vs Jaume Munar.

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 25 May 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Diego Schwartzman vs Jaume Munar preview

Diego Schwartzman at the 2022 Barcelona Open

Fifteenth seed Diego Schwartzman will take on World No. 87 Jaume Munar in the second round of the 2022 French Open on Wednesday.

Schwartzman had a good clay season over all, but suffered early losses in Madrid and Rome prior to arriving in Paris. He kicked off his Roland Garros campaign with a four-set win over Andrey Kuznetsov. The Argentine secured an early break of serve to lead in the first set and broke his opponent's serve once more to clinch it.

Schwartzman lost serve thrice to trail 5-0 in the second set, but saved seven set points to break Kuznetsov's serve in a spirited fightback. However, he lost serve once again to lose the set. The third set featured some momentum shifts, but eventually went the way of the Argentine.

Schwartzman didn't lose his serve even once in the fourth set to win the match 6-3, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Jaume Munar at the 2022 Indian Wells Open

Jaume Munar's results on clay weren't that encouraging in the lead-up to the French Open. His best performance on the ATP tour was reaching the third round of the Barcelona Open. He won the Challenger event in Marbella, the only time this year he has managed to string together five wins in a row.

At the French Open, Munar was up against Daniel Altmaier in the first round. The German reached the fourth round in Paris in 2020. After winning the first couple of sets, it looked as if the Spaniard was on course for a routine victory. However, his level dropped a little and the set went the way of the German.

Munar regrouped quickly and played well in the fourth set to win the match 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Diego Schwartzman vs Jaume Munar head-to-head

The pair have faced off four times before, with Schwartzman leading 4-0 in the head-to-head. He won their most recent encounter at this year's Argentina Open in two close sets.

Diego Schwartzman vs Jaume Munar odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Diego Schwartzman -250 +1.5 (-450) Over 36.5 (-115) Jaume Munar +190 -1.5 (+280) Under 36.5 (-120)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Diego Schwartzman vs Jaume Munar prediction

Diego Schwartzman at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Both players had a fairly similar trajectory during their respective first-round victories, with each dropping a set before regrouping for the win. Schwartzman will be feeling confident of his chances against Munar given his winning record against him. Their last three encounters have been on clay and the Argentine hasn't dropped a set in any of them.

However, Munar did put up a fight against the World No. 15 when they met in Buenos Aires earlier this year. Schwartzman struggled on his serve against Kuzetsov in the first round, hitting seven double faults and winning just 57% of his first serve points. He hit 26 winners and made 39 errors, so there's a lot to improve on before his second-round contest.

Munar's stats were much better. He won 66% of his first serve points and hit 39 winners to 31 errors. However, he went 10/22 on break points. Wasting so many chances against a player of Schwartzman's caliber could prove costly.

Munar has also never progressed beyond the second round of the French Open, or any Grand Slam for that matter. Trying to close out the match against a higher-ranked player while attempting to record a career-best result at a Major could result in him stumbling due to all the pressure.

Schwartzman's recent form has been a little shaky, but against a familiar foe who he has dominated thus far, anything other than a win would be a surprise.

Pick: Diego Schwartzman to win in four sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala