French Open 2022: Emma Raducanu vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Emma Raducanu vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 25 May 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Emma Raducanu vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview

Emma Raducanu at the 2022 French Open.

Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu will take on World No. 47 Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round of the 2022 French Open on Wednesday.

Raducanu had to battle hard on her French Open debut against last year's junior champion Linda Noskova. The Brit led 4-2 in the opening set, but her younger opponent clawed her way back into the match to force a tie-break. Noskova trailed 4-3 in the tie-break, but reeled off four straight points to take the opener.

Raducanu trailed by a break twice in the second set, but fought back to level the score on both occasions. Serving to stay in the set at 5-6, the pressure was on Noskova. She saved three set points, but Raducanu converted on her fourth attempt to force a decider.

The Brit dominated the final set, breaking Noskova's serve twice to seal a 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-1 win and make a successful debut in Paris.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



overcomes 17-year-old qualifier Linda Noskova 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-1 in two hours and 37 minutes. #RolandGarros debut to remember @EmmaRaducanu overcomes 17-year-old qualifier Linda Noskova 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-1 in two hours and 37 minutes. A #RolandGarros debut to remember ✨@EmmaRaducanu overcomes 17-year-old qualifier Linda Noskova 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-1 in two hours and 37 minutes. https://t.co/kQaj76YhUX

Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the 2022 Italian Open.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, meanwhile, had a relatively straightforward first-round encounter against Chinese youngster Wang Xinyu. A solitary break was enough for Sasnovich to nab the opening set.

She raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set, but her opponent got on the scoreboard by breaking the Belarusian's serve for the first time in the match. Sasnovich did not let the lapse affect her and won the next three games to wrap up a comfortable 6-4, 6-1 win.

Emma Raducanu vs Aliaksandra Sanovich head-to-head

The two have faced off once before, with Sasnovich leading 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2021 Indian Wells Open in straight sets.

Emma Raducanu vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Emma Raducanu -130 +1.5 (-350) Over 21.5 (-110) Aliaksandra Sasnovich +100 -1.5 (+220) Under 21.5 (-125)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Emma Raducanu vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich prediction

Emma Raducanu at the 2022 French Open.

While Sasnovich is the more seasoned player, her record at Roland Garros is poor. She has never progressed beyond the second round of the French Open. She will be keen to rewrite that statistic this week in Paris.

Sasnovich played clean first-round match, hitting 25 winners and committing just 17 unforced errros. Her serve, which at times is a liability, also worked quite well. She'll need that shot to hold up against the Brit, who is an aggressive returner.

In her first-round contest against Noskova, Raducanu went 7/17 on break points. She missed out on quite a few chances in each set and repeating that against a player of Sasnovich's caliber could prove costly.

Raducanu did play a little passively in the first couple of sets against Noskova. She dialed up the aggression in the deciding set and reaped the rewards. She will need to stay similarly aggressive against Sasnovich, who does not have the greatest defensive abilities.

As long as the teenager can play the points on her terms, she should be able to come through this contest.

Pick: Emma Raducanu to win in three sets.

