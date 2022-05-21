French Open 2022: Emma Raducanu vs Linda Noskova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Emma Raducanu vs (Q) Linda Noskova.

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Emma Raducanu vs Linda Noskova preview

US Open winner Emma Raducanu will start her bid for a second Grand Slam title at the French Open 2022 against last year's junior champion Linda Noskova.

The Brit struggled for form and consistency in the days following her breakthrough win in New York. She finally seems to have built a semblance of rhythm with the tour moving to clay.

Although it was the first time the 19-year-old played professionally on clay, she did a commendable job of reaching the quarterfinals in Stuttgart and the Round of 16 in Madrid.

However, a back injury stalled her progress, forcing her to retire midway through her first-round face-off against Bianca Andreescu in Rome.

Having recovered, the World No. 12 will be eagerly looking forward to her Roland Garros debut.

Linda Noskova with the Roland Garros girls' singles trophy in 2021

Linda Noskova, meanwhile, had a dream run to the girls' singles title at the French Open last year.

The Czech backed it up by winning three rounds of qualifying this year to confirm her main draw debut at the claycourt Major. In the process, she also became the youngest Czech player to compete at a Grand Slam since Nicole Vaidisova at the 2006 US Open.

ITF Media @ITFMedia



Noskova will be 17 years 186 days on the first day of the tournament. Linda Noskova's successful passage through qualifying @rolandgarros will see her become the youngest Czech player to compete at a Grand Slam since Nicole Vaidisova (17 years 127 days) at the 2006 US Open.Noskova will be 17 years 186 days on the first day of the tournament. Linda Noskova's successful passage through qualifying @rolandgarros will see her become the youngest Czech player to compete at a Grand Slam since Nicole Vaidisova (17 years 127 days) at the 2006 US Open.Noskova will be 17 years 186 days on the first day of the tournament.

The World No. 185 also has five ITF titles to her credit, the latest of which came at Croissy-Beauborg in France last month.

Emma Raducanu vs Linda Noskova head-to-head

Raducanu and Noskova have never squared off on the tour before, so they are currently tied at 0-0 in the head-to-head.

Emma Raducanu vs Linda Noskova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Linda Noskova +240 +5.5 (-185) Under 19.5 (-150) Emma Raducanu -350 -5.5 (+130) Over 19.5 (+105)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Emma Raducanu vs Linda Noskova prediction

Raducanu at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022

This match will be a test of Raducanu's fitness. If she is fully fit, it shouldn't be a problem for her to come through this contest.

The 19-year-old has far more experience at the highest level of the game and has made rapid strides on clay in a short span of time. Her effortless hitting and fluid movement will come in handy against a highly inexperienced opponent.

That said, Noskova is coming into this match with three wins under her belt at Roland Garros and has got a better idea of the conditions than Raducanu. The 17-year-old Czech certainly does have the ability to put the US Open champion in a spot of bother if she makes a slow start.

However, the 12th seed should be able to find solutions and march into the second round.

Prediction: Raducanu to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra