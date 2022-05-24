French Open 2022: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 25 May 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli preview

Auger-Aliassime at 2022 French open

World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime will square off against qualifier Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the second round of the French Open on Wednesday.

Auger-Aliassime had an excellent start to the year, helping Canada win the ATP Cup. After a quarter-final exit at the Australian Open, the Canadian won his first title at Rotterdam.

After a disappointing exit at the hands of Lorenzo Musetti at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Auger-Aliassime made the quarterfinals in each of his next four tournaments (Estoril, Barcelona, Madrid and Rome).

Auger-Aliassime got off to a nervy start at the 2022 French Open after dropping the first two sets against Juan Pablo Varillas. But he found his feet just in time to win 2-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 and progress to the second round of the Paris Major.

Camilo Ugo Carabelli took down Aslan Karatsev in the first ever super tie-break at the French Open. He held his nerve to win the match 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(5).

The 22-year old has been playing on the ATP Challenger circuit in his preparation for the French Open. He's had reasonable success, making the final of the Santa Cruz Challenger in Bolivia and winning the Challenger de Buenos Aires in Argentina.

Carabelli has participated in seven claycourt tournaments this season and this is his first outing at the French Open.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli head-to-head

This will be the pair's first meeting, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli odds

Player Name Match Odds Games handicap Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime 1.115 1-9.5 (3.14) Over 30.5 (1.62) Camilo Ugo Carabelli 7.1 2-9.5 (1.32) Under 30.5 (2.18)

(All odds are sourced by 1xbet)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli prediction

Auger-Aliassime's first-round performance was very poor by his standards and he'll have to play much better moving forward in Paris.

Auger-Aliassime is a versatile player and is known for his unrelenting forehands. If he starts finding the lines with this shot, he can cause problems for any opponent. The Canadian hit 14 aces against Varillas and will look to do the same against Carabelli.

This is probably the biggest match of Carabelli's young career. He has never faced a top-10 opponent before. The Argentinian favors clay and possesses a solid all-round game on the surface.

In his first-round win against Karatsev, he showcased exemplary willpower to break his opponent's serve at a crucial time in the fifth set. Carabelli will not make things easy for Auger-Aliassime. That said, the Canadian is likely to be a level too high for the young Argentinian.

Pick : Auger-Aliassime to win in four sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala