French Open 2022: Frances Tiafoe vs David Goffin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (24) Frances Tiafoe vs David Goffin

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Date: 26 May, 2022

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €21,256,800

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten and Sony LIV

Frances Tiafoe vs David Goffin preview

Frances Tiafoe will look to get his second victory over David Goffin

Twenty-fourth seed Frances Tiafoe will square off against David Goffin in the second round of the French Open on Thursday.

The American has won 12 out of 22 matches so far this season. After exiting the Australian Open in the second round, he made it to the third round of the Indian Wells Masters before losing to Andrey Rublev.

Tiafoe reached the last 16 in Miami but lost to eventual semifinalist Francisco Cerundolo. He made his first quarterfinal of the season at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships, losing to John Isner. The World No. 27 then reached the final of the Estoril Open but lost to Sebastian Baez in straight sets.

After early exits in Madrid and Rome, the 24-year-old entered the French Open as the 24th seed. He beat Benjamin Bonzi in straight sets to reach the second round of the tournament for the first time in his career.

Chad @CCSMOOTH13 🏼



Frances Tiafoe picks up his first French Open main draw win in seven tries after defeating Benjamin Bonzi 7-5, 7-5, 7-6(5)! 🏼 Moving through to Round ! 🏼 🏼



Up next: Goffin



#FrancesTiafoe

Finally for Foe!Frances Tiafoe picks up his first French Open main draw win in seven tries after defeating Benjamin Bonzi 7-5, 7-5, 7-6(5)!

David Goffin had a disappointing start to the season, winning only six out of 13 matches up until the Miami Masters. However, the Belgian has had a much better time of it on clay. He won his first title of the year at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech and reached the last 16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Goffin also made it to the last 16 of the Madrid Open and put up a fight against Rafael Nadal before losing 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(9). The Belgian beat Hubert Hurkacz in the first round of the Italian Open before losing to Jenson Brooksby.

Goffin entered the French Open ranked No. 48 in the world and booked his place in the second round by beating Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. This was his first win at Roland Garros since 2019.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Goffin Of Your Work!



We don't know about you, but the resurgence of David Goffin has been one of the best parts of this year's claycourt season.



David Goffin has been one of the best parts of this year's claycourt season. Now firmly back inside the top 50, the Belgian picks up win over a strong up-and-comer, defeating Jiri Lehecka, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Frances Tiafoe vs David Goffin head-to-head

This will be the fifth meeting between the two players, with Goffin leading the head-to-head 3-1. The Belgian won his first three matches against Tiafoe. However, the American beat him in the last 16 of the 2019 Miami Open.

The winner of the match will take on either Marco Cecchinato or 12th seed Hubert Hurkacz in the third round of the French Open.

Frances Tiafoe vs David Goffin odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Frances Tiafoe +110 +1.5 (-110) Under 38.5 (-120) David Goffin -140 -1.5 (-125) Over 38.5 (-115)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Frances Tiafoe vs David Goffin prediction

Tiafoe may be the higher-ranked player, but Goffin has produced a number of good performances lately. The Belgian has won 11 out of 15 matches on clay this season.

Goffin will look to make the most of his powerful backhand, which he used to good effect against Lehecka. The Belgian's return game will no doubt be tested as he will be up against one of the better servers on tour.

Tiafoe has served 26 aces in his last two matches and will need to pile up similar numbers against Goffin. Tiafoe is an all-out attacking player, but will need to temper his game on the slower courts of Paris.

Goffin's 82-51 record on clay is a lot better than Tiafoe's, who has won just 20 out of 49 matches on the surface.

The Belgian's recent resurgence has been extremely heartening for tennis fans and his momentum should be enough to carry him past the American and into the third round of the French Open.

Pick: David Goffin to win in four sets.

