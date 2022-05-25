French Open 2022: Frances Tiafoe vs David Goffin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Report
Fixture: (24) Frances Tiafoe vs David Goffin
Tournament: French Open 2022.
Round: Second round (Round of 64).
Date: 26 May, 2022
Venue: Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: €21,256,800
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten and Sony LIV
Frances Tiafoe vs David Goffin preview
Twenty-fourth seed Frances Tiafoe will square off against David Goffin in the second round of the French Open on Thursday.
The American has won 12 out of 22 matches so far this season. After exiting the Australian Open in the second round, he made it to the third round of the Indian Wells Masters before losing to Andrey Rublev.
Tiafoe reached the last 16 in Miami but lost to eventual semifinalist Francisco Cerundolo. He made his first quarterfinal of the season at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships, losing to John Isner. The World No. 27 then reached the final of the Estoril Open but lost to Sebastian Baez in straight sets.
After early exits in Madrid and Rome, the 24-year-old entered the French Open as the 24th seed. He beat Benjamin Bonzi in straight sets to reach the second round of the tournament for the first time in his career.
David Goffin had a disappointing start to the season, winning only six out of 13 matches up until the Miami Masters. However, the Belgian has had a much better time of it on clay. He won his first title of the year at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech and reached the last 16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters.
Goffin also made it to the last 16 of the Madrid Open and put up a fight against Rafael Nadal before losing 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(9). The Belgian beat Hubert Hurkacz in the first round of the Italian Open before losing to Jenson Brooksby.
Goffin entered the French Open ranked No. 48 in the world and booked his place in the second round by beating Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. This was his first win at Roland Garros since 2019.
Frances Tiafoe vs David Goffin head-to-head
This will be the fifth meeting between the two players, with Goffin leading the head-to-head 3-1. The Belgian won his first three matches against Tiafoe. However, the American beat him in the last 16 of the 2019 Miami Open.
The winner of the match will take on either Marco Cecchinato or 12th seed Hubert Hurkacz in the third round of the French Open.
Frances Tiafoe vs David Goffin odds
(All odds sourced from BetMGM)
Frances Tiafoe vs David Goffin prediction
Tiafoe may be the higher-ranked player, but Goffin has produced a number of good performances lately. The Belgian has won 11 out of 15 matches on clay this season.
Goffin will look to make the most of his powerful backhand, which he used to good effect against Lehecka. The Belgian's return game will no doubt be tested as he will be up against one of the better servers on tour.
Tiafoe has served 26 aces in his last two matches and will need to pile up similar numbers against Goffin. Tiafoe is an all-out attacking player, but will need to temper his game on the slower courts of Paris.
Goffin's 82-51 record on clay is a lot better than Tiafoe's, who has won just 20 out of 49 matches on the surface.
The Belgian's recent resurgence has been extremely heartening for tennis fans and his momentum should be enough to carry him past the American and into the third round of the French Open.
Pick: David Goffin to win in four sets.