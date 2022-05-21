French Open 2022: Garbine Muguruza vs Kaia Kanepi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Garbine Muguruza vs Kaia Kanepi

Tournament: French Open 2022

Date: May 22, 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €21,256,800

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Garbine Muguruza vs Kaia Kanepi preview

Garbine Muguruza will open her 2022 French Open campaign against a dangerous opponent in the form of big-hitting Kaia Kanepi on Sunday.

Muguruza, the 10th seed, comes into the tournament in poor form. She ended her 2021 season in spectacular fashion by winning the WTA Finals at Gaudaljara, but has failed to carry the form into the new season and has a dismal 6-7 win-loss record.

The Spaniard has made early exits in all her claycourt tournaments this season, having won only two matches on the surface. A former champion here, Muguruza will be keen to turn over a new leaf.

Kanepi recently reached the semifinals of a warm-up event.

Kanepi, meanwhile, is fresh off a semifinal run at a warm-up event in Paris. Playing as the top seed in the Trophee Lagardere, she beat the likes of Linda Fruhvirtova and Donna Vekic before being edged out by eventual champion Claire Liu.

The Estonian has played solid tennis throughout the season and has an Australian Open quarterfinal as well as wins over Aryna Sabalenka and Belinda Bencic to show for.

Garbine Muguruza vs Kaia Kanepi head-to-head

Muguruza leads Kanepi in their current head-to-head 1-0. That said, the two have not played each other in nearly eight years since their first-round encounter at the 2014 Australian Open.

Garbine Muguruza vs Kaia Kanepi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over Kaia Kanepi +110 +2.5 (-135) Over 21.5 (-105) Garbine Muguruza -140 -2.5 (-105) Under 21.5 (-135)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Garbine Muguruza vs Kaia Kanepi prediction

Muguruza will be looking to turn over a new leaf in Paris.

With the huge gulf in the world rankings notwithdtanding, this enounter is likely to go down to the wire. Muguruza's form heading into the match fails to inspire much confidence.

The Spaniard has not been able to find her A-game consistently enough in matches this season and her recent matches have been marred by extended periods of patchy play. Muguruza has especially struggled to find a way past counterpunchers.

In the form of Kaia Kanepi, though, she faces an aggressive baseliner who possesses powerful groundstrokes off both wings. The Estonian will step out looking to dictate play and push her opponent on the backfoot.

The match is unlikely to have a lot of long rallies as both players look to go for the winner early. Muguruza will need to find her best tennis to stay with Kanepi in baseline exchanges and if her current form is any indicator, that might prove to be a big ask for the Spaniard.

Prediction: Kaia Kanepi to win in three sets

Edited by Keshav Gopalan