French Open 2022: Hubert Hurkacz vs Marco Cecchinato preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Hubert Hurkacz vs Marco Cecchinato

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 26 May 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Marco Cecchinato preview

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open

Hurbert Hurkacz and Marco Cecchinato are set for a second-round showdown at the 2022 French Open on Thursday.

Hurkacz's first-round opponent was qualifier Giulio Zeppieri. Despite being ranked 216th, the Italian put up a decent fight. Both players held serve until the end of the opening set, when the World No. 13 got the decisive break in the 11th game and proceeded to serve out the set.

The second set was more one-sided and the gulf between their rankings was clearly visible. The third set mirrored the first, with both players holding serve comfortably until Hurkacz got the break in the 11th game and closed out the match to complete a 7-5, 6-2, 7-5 win. This was his first win in Paris since 2018 after failing to win a match here for the last three years.

Marco Cecchinato at the 2022 Australian Open

Marco Cecchinato looked down and out in his first-round match against Pablo Andujar. However, playing at the French Open often brings out the best in him and he staged a comeback to keep his Grand Slam hopes alive.

Cecchinato led 3-1 in the first couple of sets, but lost both of them. He didn't give Andujar a chance in the third, dishing out a bagel to the Spaniard. Cecchinato trailed by a break in the fourth, but dug deep to win the set and force a decider.

The final set was completely one-sided as Cecchinato handed his opponent yet another bagel to win the match 4-6, 4-6, 6-0, 7-5, 6-0.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Marco Cecchinato head-to-head

Hurkacz leads Cecchinato 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter in straight sets at the 2019 Eastbourne International.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Marco Cecchinato odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Hubert Hurkacz -900 +1.5 (-2000) Over 32.5 (-115) Marco Cecchinato +525 -1.5 (+700) Under 32.5 (-115)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Hubert Hurkacz vs Marco Cecchinato prediction

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

The French Open continues to remain the only Grand Slam tournament where Marco Cecchinato has won a match. He's a former semifinalist in Paris, famously upsetting Novak Djokovic en route to the last four in 2018.

Hurkacz, on the other hand, has continued to underperform at the Majors. The Pole's best result has been a semi-final showing at last year's Wimbledon. Aside from that, he hasn't made it past the third round of any Grand Slam, with a second-round showing being his best result in Paris so far.

Hurkacz is now up against a player who has generally done well on clay and has thrived in Paris. The Pole hit 10 aces and won 78% of his first serve points. His serve will always be a huge advantage for him in any contest and will be crucial to his chances against the Italian. He also hit 36 winners and committed just 16 unforced errors.

It was a good performance by the Pole, but Cecchinato will offer a much sterner test. While the Italian's serve isn't quite on par with that of his opponent, he's skilled enough in other aspects to make up for it. He's a capable defender and adept at changing the pace and direction of his shots. He is also a much better mover on the red dirt compared to the World No. 13.

Cecchinato is the kind of player who could trouble Hurkacz, especially on clay. With quite a few seeded players making an early exit, the Pole could be next up on the chopping block.

Pick: Marco Cecchinato to win in five sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala