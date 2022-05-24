French Open 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Alison Riske preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Alison Riske

Date: 26 May 2022

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Iga Swiatek vs Alison Riske preview

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will lock horns with the 43rd-ranked Alison Riske in the second round of the 2022 French Open on Thursday.

Swiatek continues her unstoppable run in what has been a dream season for the 20-year-old. After winning five titles on the trot in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, and Rome, the 2020 champion began her quest for a second Roland Garros title on Monday with a commanding 6-2, 6-0 victory over Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko.

The result extended her incredible winning streak to 29 - the longest run on the WTA tour since 2013.

Riske will now attempt to stop the rampaging Pole when the two square off for a third-round berth.

Alison Riske serves during her 2022 French Open first-round match

The former World No. 18 boasts three WTA titles on her resume, the latest of which came at Linz at the end of last season. She even managed to take the momentum into the new season to make a dash to the final of the Adelaide International 2.

But since then, it's pretty much been a struggle for the 31-year-old. Her best performance in her next seven tournaments was reaching the fourth round in Miami.

On Monday, the American managed to restore normal order in Paris, winning her first round with consummate ease. Riske broke serve five times on her way to a 6-3, 6-3 win over World No. 82 Dayana Yastremska.

Iga Swiatek vs Alison Riske head-to-head

Swiatek has a flawless 2-0 record against Riske in their head-to-head. The Pole annihilated Riske 6-1, 6-1 in Madrid last year before earning another win when the American retired in Rome a week later.

Iga Swiatek vs Alison Riske odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Iga Swiatek -10000 -7.5 (-145) Over 16.5 (-115) Alison Riske +1350 +7.5 (+100) Under 16.5 (-120)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM

Iga Swiatek vs Alison Riske prediction

Iga Swiatek in action at the 2022 French Open

It's hard to bet against the World No. 1, considering the impeccable form she is in at the moment. During her fabulous winning streak, she has managed to secure as many as seven wins over top-10 opposition, truly establishing herself as the planet's most dominant player at present.

Swiatek produced yet another attacking show against Tsurenko with 20 winners to 13 unforced errors. The Pole has added more bite and aggression to her strokes in recent times, apart from upping the pace as well. Her tremendous court coverage is another added asset that has aided in her brilliantly accurate hitting.

Swiatek's first serve could still be a cause for concern but she has spectacularly made up for it lately with her superb ground game.

wta @WTA ‍♀️



29 and feeling fine‍♀️ @iga_swiatek gets her #RolandGarros campaign up and running with a 29th consecutive match win – this time 6-2, 6-0 over Tsurenko! 29 and feeling fine 💆‍♀️🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek gets her #RolandGarros campaign up and running with a 29th consecutive match win – this time 6-2, 6-0 over Tsurenko! https://t.co/tBSQSampZv

The top seed will need all elements of her game working against her next opponent, who likes to play a fast-paced brand of tennis. Known predominantly as a grasscourter with flat strokes, Riske is also adept at the net and will look to move forward with every opportunity.

However, the American's game isn't tailor-made for the slow clay of Paris. She will find it tough to hit through the irrepressible Swiatek in these conditions. The Pole will look to pin Riske to the back of the court with her fantastic depth and angles and take the game away from her.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala