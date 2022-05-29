French Open 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Qinwen Zheng preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Qinwen Zheng

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 30 May 2022.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Iga Swiatek vs Qinwen Zheng preview

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 French Open - Day Five

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will square off against Qinwen Zheng in the fourth round of the French Open on Monday.

Swiatek is on an outstanding 31 match win streak and has dropped 1 set in the last 49. If she continues to perform as well as she has, the Pole can match Venus Williams' 21st century record of 35 consecutive match wins by winning the French Open.

The 2020 French Open winner has walked through her draw with robust victories over Lesia Tsurenko, Alison Risk and Danka Kovinic.

Swiatek started off in fine fashion against Kovinic, winning the first set 6-3. The second set was trickier after the Pole lost a 4-1 lead and let Kovinic back into the match, but she rebounded quickly to win 6-3, 7-5.

Meanwhile, Zheng is playing only the second Grand Slam of her career. She will be feeling overwhelmed with all the attention coming her way. The Chinese pro has made the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

En route to the fourth round, Zheng got the better of Maryana Zanevska, 2018 French Open champion Simona Halep and Alize Cornet.

Zheng was made to work for her win in the second round, Halep started the match strong and took the first set 6-2. However, the World No. 74 staged an unlikely comeback against Halep to win 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Alize Cornet, the last Frenchwoman in the tournament, was forced to retire against Zheng in the round of 32 due to injury. She injured herself during her second round match against Jelena Ostapenko and retired in the second set against Zheng.

Iga Swiatek vs Qinwen Zheng head-to-head

Swiatek and Zheng have never faced off before, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Iga Swiatek vs Qinwen Zheng odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Iga Swiatek -2500 -7.5(-100) Over 17.5(-110) Qinwen Zheng +875 +7.5(-145) Under 17.5(-125)

(All odds are sourced by BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Qinwen Zheng prediction

Swiatek is in the form of her life. She's only dropped five sets in her last 31 matches. At the French Open, Swiatek has gotten 72% of her first serves in play and has committed just two double faults so far.

She generates a lot of power and topspin while hitting the ball very close to the baseline, pushing her competitors back and hitting a winner.

Zheng is playing her best tennis of the year at the French Open. She's aggressive with her gameplay and also uses a lot of topspin on her forehand. Like Swiatek, the Chinese pro likes to penetrate the ball through her opponents and play an offensive brand of tennis.

But against the World No. 1 Zheng will need to absorb all the pressure at the start of the match and even counterract the Pole's aggressive shots. At the moment, Swiatek is dictating games at will and finishing off matches rapidly. Given how well Swiatek has figured out opponents during the match, her almost unplayable form at the moment makes her the heavy favorite to win.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan