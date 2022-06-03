French Open 2022, Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff Final: Preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (18) Coco Gauff.

Date: 4 June 2022.

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Round: Final.

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor Clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff preview

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will vie with 18th seed Coco Gauff at the 2022 French Open on Saturday for the right to hold aloft the prestigious Coupe Suzanne Lenglen.

For Swiatek, victory would be the cherry on the cake in what has been a remarkable season so far. The 21-year-old arrived at Roland Garros on the back of winning five titles on the trot in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart and Rome.

The 2020 champion added six more wins in Paris to reach her second final at the claycourt Major, losing just one set along the way. Her 6-2, 6-1 demolition of 20th seed Daria Kasatkina in the semifinals on Thursday extended her incredible winning run to 34 matches. The Pole is now tied with Serena Williams for the second-longest winning streak of this century.

Another win in the final will see her equal Venus Williams' 21st century-record of 35 consecutive wins.

Coco Gauff celebrates winning a point at the 2022 French Open

At just 18 years of age, Coco Gauff continues to stun the world with her fantastic poise and maturity. This has been evident once more this past fortnight during her Paris campaign.

Gauff entered the French Open with just a semifinal appearance in Adelaide and a quarterfinal showing in Doha for her best results of the season. She could only manage just four wins in the lead-up to Roland Garros.

But Gauff immediately turned on the switch after returning to the Slam where she made the quarterfinals last year.

The young American registered six wins without dropping a set to march into her first-ever Grand Slam final. In the semifinals on Thursday, she faced Rabat champion Martina Trevisan, who was on a 10-match winning streak.

But that didn't deter the teen, who surged to a 6-3, 6-1 win to become the youngest finalist at a Major since a 17-year-old Maria Sharapova claimed the Wimbledon title in 2004.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff head-to-head

Swiatek has a flawless 2-0 record against Gauff in their head-to-head. The Pole beat Gauff 7-6 (3), 6-3 in their first meeting in Rome in 2021 and followed it up with a 6-3, 6-1 win in Miami this year.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Iga Swiatek -700 -5.5 (-145) Under 18.5 (-135) Coco Gauff +500 +5.5 (+105) Over 18.5 (-105)

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff prediction

Iga Swiatek in action at the 2022 French Open

Given the stellar form she has been in of late, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek comes into this match as the overwhelming favorite to win. The Pole's newfound self-belief and fearless attitude have aided her in piecing together a spectacular winning streak.

Swiatek has reaped rich dividends by turning up the aggression on her strokes and improving her serve over the past few months. Her excellent accuracy under pressure too has played a part in her success.

Against Kasatkina, she played fabulous first-strike tennis, winning 79% of her first-serve points. The Pole powered 22 winners to 13 unforced errors, keeping things very clean.

Needless to say, Gauff has a tough job on her hands with Swiatek striking the ball this confidently. The American has mastered the art of converting defense into offense in recent times. But if she is unable to keep her unforced errors at bay and starts leaking easy points against Swiatek, the match will quickly tilt in favor of the former champion.

Against Trevisan, Gauff committed 20 unforced errors to just 14 winners - a stat that she needs to improve on if she is to have any chance against the top seed.

The teenager needs to move forward, keeping Swiatek pinned to the back of the court. But coping with the Pole's speed and terrific footwork is easier said than done.

Another factor that could be decisive in this match is the 18-year-old's lack of experience at this level. Although Gauff has looked pretty poised throughout her Roland Garros campaign, coming so close to winning the trophy could make her nervous.

Swiatek, on the other hand, has been here before and knows what it takes to win a Major. Ultimately, that may be enough in handing her a second title in Paris.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

