French Open 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Danka Kovinic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Danka Kovinic

Date: 28 May 2022.

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor Clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Iga Swiatek vs Danka Kovinic preview

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will lock horns with the 95th-ranked Danka Kovinic in the third round of the 2022 French Open in Paris on Saturday.

The Swiatek juggernaut continues to roll on uninterruptedly in the French capital. After clinching titles in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart and Rome, the Pole doesn't look to be in the mood to stop anytime soon.

With a breezy second-round win on Thursday, the 20-year-old has now moved one stop closer to reclaiming the title she last won in 2020. World No. 43 Alison Riske proved no match for the irrepressible Swiatek, who built a huge lead of 6-0, 3-0 before closing it out 6-0, 6-2.

Her latest victory has extended her incredible winning streak to 30 matches. Next in sight for the Pole is seven-time Grand Slam champion Justine Henin's streak of 32 consecutive wins, which she achieved between 2007 and 2008.

Danka Kovinic at the 2022 Australian Open

With Swiatek in such immaculate form, her next opponent, Danka Kovinic, surely has a tough job on her hands.

The Montenegrin reached a career-high ranking of 46 in 2016 and her biggest achievement so far remains a runner-up finish at the WTA 500 event in Charleston on green clay last year.

That said, the 27-year-old has been making rapid strides at the Grand Slam level this year. After making a career-best run to the third round of the Australian Open earlier this season, she has now made yet another third round of a Major at the ongoing French Open.

This included a first-round upset of 25th seed Liudmila Samsonova in three sets followed by a 6-3, 7-5 win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the second round.

Danka Kovinić @DankaKovinic 🥂



Hvala na divnim riječima i podršci Round 3 at @rolandgarros Hvala na divnim riječima i podršci Round 3 at @rolandgarros 🎾🥂Hvala na divnim riječima i podršci ❤️🇲🇪 https://t.co/CP2ZlzYXLt

Kovinic will now hope that these two results give her the confidence to put up a good fight against the mighty Swiatek.

Iga Swiatek vs Danka Kovinic head-to-head

Swiatek and Kovinic have never squared off on the tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Iga Swiatek vs Danka Kovinic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Iga Swiatek -5000 16.5 (+115) Over 16.5 (+115) Danka Kovinic +1150 16.5 (-165) Under 16.5 (-165)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Danka Kovinic prediction

Swiatek in action at the 2022 French Open

Iga Swiatek is the hands-down favorite to come through this match without a doubt. She has lost just four games en route to the third round of the 2022 French Open.

Not only does she have oodles of energy but also way more self-belief and determination now. The Pole has upped her aggression and doesn't hesitate to take her chances now - something that has aided her remarkable winning streak.

Swiatek's brilliant movement and court coverage on clay is another added asset on this surface.

Kovinic does enjoy playing on clay, but her dogged style won't reap much dividends against such an attacking opponent. Unless Swiatek fumbles on her first serve, which is still an icky area of her game, the Montenegrin doesn't look likely to get many chances.

Prediction: Swiatek to win in straight sets.

