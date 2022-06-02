French Open 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (20) Daria Kasatkina

Date: 2 June 2022.

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor Clay.

Match timing: Not before 3 pm local time, 1 pm GMT, 9 am EST, 6.30 pm IST

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten, Sony Six, SonyLiv.

Iga Swiatek vs Daria Kasatkina preview

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and 20th seed Daria Kasatkina will lock horns at the French Open on Thursday with a final berth up for grabs.

Having dropped a set for the first time this fortnight against Zheng Qinwen in the fourth round, Swiatek refused to make any mistakes against 11th seed Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals. She thumped the American 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday to march into the last four of Roland Garros for the first time since lifting the trophy in 2020.

The result extended the irrepressible Pole's match-winning streak to 33, with Swiatek winning five titles on the trot at Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart and Rome.

The 21-year-old will hope to continue her serene progress when she meets Daria Kasatkina, a player she has already beaten thrice this season.

Daria Kasatkina celebrates her quarterfinal win at the 2022 French Open

World No. 20 Kasatkina made it to two semifinals this season in Sydney and Rome before breaking new ground at the French Open on Wednesday. With a 6-4, 7-6(5) win over compatriot Veronika Kudermetova, the Russian made it to a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time in her career.

The 25-year-old has been in smashing form in Paris, winning five matches without conceding a set. She will now face her sternest test of the fortnight against the seemingly invincible Swiatek.

José Morgado @josemorgado First Grand Slam semifinal for Daria Kasatkina, after beating Kudermetova 6-4, 7-6(5). Having a very good clay season. First Grand Slam semifinal for Daria Kasatkina, after beating Kudermetova 6-4, 7-6(5). Having a very good clay season. https://t.co/pyCMkmSeDC

Iga Swiatek vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head

Swiatek leads the head-to-head against Kasatkina 3-1. The Russian won their first encounter in three sets at Eastbourne last year. Since then, Swiatek has dominated their rivalry, winning all three meetings in straight sets this year at the Australian Open, Dubai Tennis Championships and Qatar Open.

Iga Swiatek vs Daria Kasatkina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Iga Swiatek -900 -6.5 (-110) Under 18.5 (-120) Daria Kasatkina +575 +6.5 (-125) Over 18.5 (-115)

Iga Swiatek vs Daria Kasatkina prediction

Iga Swiatek strikes the ball at the 2022 French Open

There's quite a bit of similarity in the playing styles of Swiatek and Kasatkina. Both have a game suited to claycourt with their heavy topspin forehands being their major weapon. The duo like to use their lucid movement and variety to carefully construct points before striking a blow.

However, Swiatek's improved second serve and her added aggression have been the difference-makers in recent times. Kasatkina doesn't have the best serve and tends to leak a high number of unforced errors under pressure as well. Swiatek will look to move the Russian all over the court and force her to make mistakes.

Kasatkina needs to ensure she doesn't give away an early break, otherwise this could end up being yet another breezy win for the Pole like their last three showdowns.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.

