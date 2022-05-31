French Open 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (11) Jessica Pegula

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 1 June 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten and Sony LIV.

Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula preview

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will continue her quest for a second Roland Garros crown against 11th seed Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Swiatek is currently on a 32-match win streak and has not lost a match in over three months. The Pole cruised through her opening three rounds at Roland Garros, but was made to work hard by Qinwen Zheng in the fourth.

Swiatek raced to a 5-2 lead in the first set, but the Chinese youngster grew into the match to force a tie-break. The Pole failed to convert multiple set points and ended up losing a set for the first time since her run in Stuttgart last month.

Iga Swiatek gears up for a serve in her fourth-round clash

However, the World No. 1 raised her level in the second set, while Zheng battled injuries, and completed a 6-7(5), 6-0, 6-2 win to move into the last eight.

Jessica Pegula, meanwhile, was not really considered a title contender heading into the tournament, but she's proved that she's more than capable of rubbing shoulders with the best in Paris.

The World No. 11 has played some high-quality tennis en route to the last eight, scoring wins over Anhelina Kalinina, Tamara Zidansek and Irina-Camelia Begu.

The American is now gearing up for her maiden appearance in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula head-to-head

The head-to-head between Swiatek and Pegula is tied at 1-1. The Pole defeated the American 6-2, 7-5 in their most recent encounter at the 2022 Miami Open.

Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Iga Swiatek -750 -4.5(-250) Over 17.5(-200) Jessica Pegula +500 +4.5(+165) Under 17.5(+140)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula prediction

Qinwen Zheng was the first player to test Iga Swiatek in Paris and the Pole passed with flying colours. Having to grind out a win after so many comfortable victories would hold her in good stead heading into the business end of the tournament.

Swiatek has dominated almost every opponent she has faced from the baseline. The Pole has the ability to generate tremendous amounts of topspin without losing any power, which makes her groundstrokes particularly lethal. Her movement on clay is second to none. Her serve, however, is a cause for concern and an area where she will need to work on if she is to lift the title in Paris.

Jessica Pegula, meanwhile, is a counterpuncher. She has the ability to get a lot of balls back, making her opponents play extra shots, thereby drawing unforced errors. The American constructs points well, with her running forehand a major asset.

Swiatek will be the overwhelming favorite in this contest, but Pegula might just push the young Pole to the limit.

Pick: Swiatek to win in three sets.

