French Open 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Lesia Tsurenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (Q) Lesia Tsurenko.

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Iga Swiatek vs Lesia Tsurenko preview

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will begin her quest for a second French Open title against Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko.

Swiatek has been irrepressible the past few months on the tour. She has collected five titles on the trot at Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart and Rome to build a stunning 28-match winning streak. Her scintillating unbeaten run saw her beat as many as seven top-10 players.

With so much momentum behind her, the 2020 Roland Garros winner has arrived in Paris as the overwhelming favorite to lift her second Major trophy.

Lesia Tsurenko in action at the 2022 Australian Open

Lesia Tsurenko, meanwhile, is a former quarterfinalist at the US Open. Her best performance at the French Open, on the other hand, was a trip to the fourth round in 2018.

Tsurenko, who has four titles on her resume, reached a career-high ranking of 23 in 2019.

With her ranking dropping to 121 now, the Ukrainian has spent most of the current season playing in the qualifying rounds of tour-level events. However, a recurring elbow injury reared its ugly head, putting her on the sidelines since mid-April. The Ukraine-Russia conflict, too, had an impact on Tsurenko, making things difficult for the Ukrainian.

Back in Paris now, Tsurenko has learned to look at the brighter side of life. It was reflected in her performances this week as the 32-year-old notched up three wins in the qualifying rounds to secure a main-draw berth.

Iga Swiatek vs Lesia Tsurenko head-to-head

Swiatek and Tsurenko have never met on the tour before, so their head-to-head currently stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Iga Swiatek vs Lesia Tsurenko odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Iga Swiatek -10000 -7.5 (-120) Over 16.5 (-105) Lesia Tsurenko +1400 +7.5 (-115) Under 16.5 (-135)

All odds sourced from BetMGM

Iga Swiatek vs Lesia Tsurenko prediction

Swiatek kisses the trophy at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022

Lesia Tsurenko's game is tailor-made for the hardcourt. She is an explosive hitter, with her backhand being a major weapon. However, the Ukainian struggles to control her aggression at times, racking up too many unforced errors.

She cannot afford to make those mistakes against the in-form Swiatek. The Pole will rely on patient point construction to move her opponent all over the court before delivering a killer blow. Swiatek's on-court footwork and accuracy on her strokes of late have been stunning and she is unlikely to commit too many mistakes.

The 20-year-old's newfound belief and maturity have played a big role in her recent success and will likely help her sail through to the second round.

Prediction: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

