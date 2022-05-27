French Open 2022 Indian players roundup: Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna advance, Ramkumar Ramanathan eliminated | Day 5

Day 5 of the French Open was a mixed one for Indian players, with Sania Mirza advancing to the second round of the women's doubles competition along with Lucie Hradecka. The Indian-Czech duo beat the Italian pair of Martina Trevisan and Jasmine Paolini.

Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop booked their spots in the third round of the men's doubles with a win over the French-Kazakh pair of Fabrice Martin and Andrey Golubev.

It was a day to forget for Ramkumar Ramanathan, though, as his journey at Roland Garros came to an end. The 27-year-old and his partner Hunter Reese were knocked out by sixth seeds Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof.

Ramanathan also exited the mixed doubles tournament where he was partnering Elixane Lechemia. The Indo-French pair lost to Lucie Hradecka and Gonzalo Escobar in the first round.

Here are the results of the Indian players competing on Day 5 of the French Open:

Mirza and Hradecka survive Italian scare to reach second round

Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka are through to the second round of the women's doubles tournament

Tenth seeds Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka got off to a winning start in the women's doubles event. However, they had to toil hard against the Italian duo of Martina Trevisan and Jasmine Paolini.

Trevisan and Paolini took the opening set 6-4. The second set saw both pairs hold serve before Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka made a crucial break to go 3-2 up. The Indo-Czech duo won the remaining games to take the set 6-2 and push the match to a decider.

Mirza and Hradecka found their rhythm and breezed to a 5-0 lead in the third. Paolini and Trevisan managed to win one game by breaking, but the tenth seeds broke right back to win the match and seal their spot in the second round.

Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka will take on the Slovenian pair of Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek on Saturday.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



She also advanced to the Mixed Doubles - Round of 16 earlier today. Brilliant start!



#IndianSports #Tennis Sania Mirza advances to the Women's Doubles - Round of 32 in the French Open with Czech Republic's Lucie Hradecka with a 2-1 win. (4-6, 6-2, 6-1).She also advanced to the Mixed Doubles - Round of 16 earlier today. Brilliant start! Sania Mirza advances to the Women's Doubles - Round of 32 in the French Open with Czech Republic's Lucie Hradecka with a 2-1 win. (4-6, 6-2, 6-1). 🇮🇳🇨🇿She also advanced to the Mixed Doubles - Round of 16 earlier today. Brilliant start!#IndianSports #Tennis 🎾 https://t.co/dLTGqwFEmU

Bopanna and Middelkoop set up last-16 clash with No. 2 seeds

Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop registered another straight-sets win to reach the third round of the men's doubles competition. The 16th seeded duo were up against Fabrice Martin and Andrey Golubev.

Bopanna and Middelkoop broke early in the opening set before clinching it 6-3. Golubev and Martin turned the tables to take a 3-0 lead in the second. However, the Indo-Dutch duo were not to be denied, winning six out of the next seven games to win the match and reach the last 16.

Bopanna and Middelkoop face a tough task in the third round as they will come face-to-face with second seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic for a place in the quarterfinals.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏽



#IndianSports #Tennis India's Rohan Bopanna advances to Round of 32 of the French Open pairing up with Netherlands' Matwe Middelkoop in the Men's Doubles. India's Rohan Bopanna advances to Round of 32 of the French Open pairing up with Netherlands' Matwe Middelkoop in the Men's Doubles. 👏🏽🇮🇳🇳🇱#IndianSports #Tennis 🎾 https://t.co/ZHldqofkap

Double heartbreak for Ramanathan

Ramkumar Ramanathan's journey at the French Open came to an abrupt end as he was eliminated from the men's doubles as well as mixed doubles events. The 27-year-old partnered Hunter Reese in the men's doubles and were up against sixth seeds Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof, who won the Madrid Open. The Indo-American pair were beaten 6-3, 6-2.

Ramanathan and France's Elixane Lechemia faced Lucie Hradecka and Gonzalo Escobar in the first round of the mixed doubles. The Czech-Colombian pair won 6-4, 6-4 and will face either Alize Cornet and Edouard Roger-Vasselin or Andreja Klepac and Rohan Bopanna in the second round.

French Open Day 5 results for Indians at a glance

Men's doubles (second round):

(16) Rohan Bopanna / Matwe Middelkoop def. Fabrice Martin / Andrey Golubev 6-3, 6-4

(6) Neal Skupski / Wesley Koolhof def. Ramkumar Ramanathan / Hunter Reese 6-3, 6-2

Women's doubles (first round):

(10) Sania Mirza / Lucie Hradecka def. Jasmine Paolini / Martina Trevisan 4-6, 6-2, 6-1

Mixed doubles (first round):

Lucie Hradecka / Gonzalo Escobar def. Ramkumar Ramanathan / Elixane Lechemia 6-4, 6-4

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala