French Open 2022: Jannik Sinner vs Bjorn Fratangelo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Jannik Sinner vs (Q) Bjorn Fratangelo

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Date: 23 May, 2022

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten and Sony LIV.

Jannik Sinner vs Bjorn Fratangelo preview

Sinner will look to start the French Open in strong fashion

11th seed Jannik Sinner will square off against Bjorn Fratangelo in the first round of the 2022 French Open on Monday.

The Italian has had a consistent season so far, without winning any titles. He had a successful Australian summer, reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and winning all his matches at the ATP Cup.

After last-16 exits in Dubai and Indian Wells, Sinner reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Masters, Monte-Carlo Masters and the Italian Open.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Stefanos Tsitsipas edges past Jannik Sinner 7-6 6-2 to continue his race for success. Let's go for Rome semi-finals! 30th victory of the year!Stefanos Tsitsipas edges past Jannik Sinner 7-6 6-2 to continue his race for success. Let's go for Rome semi-finals! 30th victory of the year! 💥Stefanos Tsitsipas edges past Jannik Sinner 7-6 6-2 to continue his race for success. Let's go for Rome semi-finals! https://t.co/MQmQLc9BNz

Fratangelo has mostly featured on the ATP Challenger tour this season. He entered the qualifying rounds at the Australian Open, the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Masters, but couldn't make the main draw in any. Fratangelo beat Thiago Seyboth Wild, Juan Pablo Ficovich and Nino Serdarusic to enter the main draw of the French Open.

Jannik Sinner vs Bjorn Fratangelo head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Sinner and Fratangelo, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

The winner will face either Roberto Carballes Baena or Oscar Otte in the second round.

Jannik Sinner vs Bjorn Fratangelo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Jannik Sinner -1200 -8.5 (100) Over 30.5 (-130) Bjorn Fratangelo +700 +8.5 (-138) Under 30.5 (+102)

(All odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Jannik Sinner vs Bjorn Fratengelo prediction

Sinner will enter the match as the heavy favorite given his form and ability. The Italian has won 24 out of 30 matches this season and his performances on clay have been fairly consistent.

Sinner will look to dominate the match from the baseline using his powerful backhand, with which he can generate a lot of top spin. The Italian's athleticism and on-court movement is also a valuable asset on the claycourts of Paris.

A former French Open Boys' singles champion, Fratangelo will rely heavily on his serve but will have to be prepared to do a lot of running to cope with Sinner's powerful ball-striking from the baseline.

All things considered, the Italian should have no trouble getting past Fratangelo and moving into the second round of the French Open.

Pick: Sinner to win in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala