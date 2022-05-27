French Open 2022: Jannik Sinner vs Mackenzie McDonald preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Jannik Sinner vs Mackenzie McDonald

Tournament: French Open 2022

Date: 28 May 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €21,256,800

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Jannik Sinner vs Mackenzie McDonald preview

Jannik Sinner at the 2022 French Open

Jannik Sinner and Mackenzie McDonald are to face off in the third round of the 2022 French Open on Saturday.

Sinner started off with a straight-sets win over Bjorn Fratangelo in the first round, but needed to dig deep to get past Roberto Carballes Baena in the next round. The Italian lost serve twice in the opening set. He managed to wrestle back one of the breaks, but dropped his serve in the next game to surrender the set.

Sinner managed to snag an early break in the second set. The lead stayed with him until the end, where he saved three break points while serving for the set before winning it. The Italian broke Carballes Baena in the opening game of the third and it was all he needed to snatch the set.

Sinner lost the first couple of games of the fourth set, but won the next four games on the trot to lead 4-2. He broke his opponent's serve in the last game of the match to win the contest 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Mackenzie McDonald at the 2022 French Open

After requiring four sets to get past lucky loser Franco Agamenone in the first round, Mackenzie McDonald had a much easier time in the second round. The American took on 22nd seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.

McDonald started by breaking his opponent's serve in the very first game of the match. Basilashvili soon leveled the score at 3-3, but the American won the next three games to nab the opener.

The second set was quite one-sided. McDonald raced to a 5-0 lead before Basilashvili finally got on the scoreboard. The 27-year-old then easily served out the set to further extend his lead.

Basilashvili showed some signs of a comeback by building a 4-1 lead in the third set. However, McDonald won the next five games to win the match 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 and reach the third round in Paris for the first time.

Jannik Sinner vs Mackenzie McDonald head-to-head

Sinner leads McDonald 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their only encounter in the final of last year's Washington Open in three sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Mackenzie McDonald odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Jannik Sinner -1600 +1.5 (-5000) Over 31.5 (-110) Mackenzie McDonald +750 -1.5 (+900) Under 31.5 (-125)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Jannik Sinner vs Mackenzie McDonald prediction

Jannik Sinner at the 2022 Italian Open

Sinner's high ranking and better resume on clay make him the favorite to come through this contest. The Italian is a former quarterfinalist here, while McDonald has reached the third round for the first time.

Sinner got off to a slow start in his second-round contest against Carballes Baena. but the Italian made the requisite adjustments and adapted his game.

McDonald went 7/25 on break points in his second-round match against Basilashvili. Sinner's a far better server, so the American will need to be decisive on the break point opportunities he does create.

McDonald lacks the firepower Sinner possesses on his groundstrokes, but they're steady nonetheless. The Italian's better movement and consistency from the back of the court should be too much for his American opponent to handle.

Pick: Sinner to win in straight sets.

