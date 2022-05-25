French Open 2022: Jannik Sinner vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Jannik Sinner vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Tournament: French Open 2022

Date: 26 May 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €21,256,800

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Jannik Sinner vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview

Jannik Sinner at the 2022 Italian Open.

Jannik Sinner and Roberto Carballes Baena are set to clash in the second round of the 2022 French Open on Thursday, May 26.

Sinner kicked off his campaign in Paris with a straightforward win. Up against qualifier Bjorn Fratangelo in the first round, the Italian got off to a strong start. He faced some resistance while closing out the opening set, needing four set points to get the job done.

Sinner started the second set with a break of serve and secured yet another break towards the end of the set to win it. The third set was quite similar to the previous one, with the World No. 12 securing an early lead and then winning the match by breaking his opponent's serve. The final scoreline was 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

Roberto Carballes Baena at the 2022 French Open.

Roberto Carballes Baena, on the other hand, didn't have it that easy. He was on course for a routine win but was pushed to five sets by Oscar Otte. The Spaniard served for the opening set twice, at 5-3 and 6-5, but was broken each time.

The ensuing tie-break was a topsy turvy affair, but went by way of Carballes Baena. The second set was more routine as he served his opponent a breadstick to win it. Otte upped his game to nab the third set, despite the Spaniard saving four set points in his service game.

Carballes Baena offered no such fight in the fourth set, handing it tamely to Otte. Both players traded breaks in the first two games of the deciding set. They held four break points on each other's serve in the next two games, but failed to capitalize on them. The Spaniard got the decisive break in the eighth game and served out the match after saving a break point to win 7-6 (5), 6-1, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3.

Jannik Sinner vs Roberto Carballes Baena head-to-head

This is set to be the first meeting between the duo, so the head-to-head is 0-0 at present.

Jannik Sinner vs Roberto Carballes Baena odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Jannik Sinner -1400 +1.5 (-3000) Over 31.5 (-105) Roberto Carballes Baena +700 -1.5 (+850) Under 31.5 (-135)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Jannik Sinner vs Roberto Carballes Baena prediction

Jannik Sinner at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

The duo have reached the second round in a contrasting manner. While Sinner faced no difficulty, Carballes Baena needed to weather quite a storm before emerging victorious. The Spaniard coughed up seven double faults, but otherwise played a clean game by hitting 55 winners to just 22 unforced errors.

Sinner also did quite well in that aspect, with 32 winners and 26 unforced errors. The Italian will look to trouble his opponent with his fine ball-striking. His backhand is a huge weapon on the surface, with the topspin on it making it a difficult shot to counter. Carballes Baena will look to hit more towards his opponent's forehand, though that wing isn't a liability at all.

Sinner didn't drop his serve at all in his first-round match against Fratangelo. If he continues to serve this well, the Spaniard will have his hands full trying to secure a break. Carballes Baena isn't that great of a server himself, putting him at a further disadvantage.

With a 2-17 career record against players ranked in the top 20, it doesn't bode well for Carballes Baena chances against Sinner. The Italian has won against lower-ranked players with ease this year and is likely to do so once again.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.

Edited by Aditya Singh