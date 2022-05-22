French Open 2022: Jessica Pegula vs Qiang Wang preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Jessica Pegula vs Qiang Wang

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800

Jessica Pegula vs Qiang Wang preview

Pegula plays a shot at the Miami Open

World No. 11 Jessica Pegula will square off against Qiang Wang in the first round of the French Open on Monday.

Pegula has had a good year, with commendable performances at the Australian Open and Miami Open. She reached the quarterfinals in Melbourne and the semifinals in Miami. Her best performance of the season was a run to the final in Madrid, where she lost 7-5, 0-6, 6-2 to Ons Jabeur.

Pegula's only WTA title to date is the 2019 Washington Open. her best performance at a Grand Slam has been reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open this year as well as last. The American has performed well on clay this year and will be hoping to progress to the second week in Paris.

Qiang Wang at the Australian Open

Qiang Wang is in the midst of a poor season and is struggling to regain the form that saw her beat Coco Gauff in the first round of the Australian Open. She lost in the first round at Istanbul and in the qualifiers at Madrid.

Wang's best run at the French Open was to the Round of 32 in 2018. Her best-ever performance in a Grand Slam has been a quarter-final showing at the 2019 US Open. Clay is a surface the Chinese player does not enjoy, making it unlikely that she will go far at the French Open.

Jessica Pegula vs Qiang Wang head-to-head

Pegula and Wang have faced off once before, with the American leading the head-to-head 1-0.

Pegula won their only encounter at the 2021 Qatar Open in straight sets.

Jessica Pegula vs Qiang Wang odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Jessica Pegula -500 -5.5 (-105) 19.5 (-120) Qiang Wang +333 +5.5 (-135) 19.5 (-115)

Jessica Pegula vs Qiang Wang prediction

Pegula will head into this encounter as the overwhelming favorite. The World No. 11 is in good form and has played well on clay this season.

Pegula possesses a compact game and can generate reasonable power off both flanks. Her run to the final in Madrid would have given her immense confidence in her ability to challenge the best players on clay.

Qiang Wang would readily admit that clay is her least favorite surface. The former World No. 12 hasn't won a match on the surface this season. Her attacking style of play is more suited to hardcourt.

Last year, the Chinese star made it to the second round in Paris before losing in straight sets to Coco Gauff.

Considering her current form, Pegula is unlikely to be troubled by Wang and should progress easily to the second round in Paris.

Pick: Jessica Pegula to win in straight sets.

