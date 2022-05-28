French Open 2022: Jil Teichmann vs Sloane Stephens preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (23) Jil Teichmann vs Sloane Stephens

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 29 May 2022.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Jil Teichmann vs Sloane Stephens preview

Jil Teichman at the 2022 French Open - Day Six

World No. 24 Jil Teichmann will square off against Sloane Stephens in the fourth round of the French Open on Sunday.

Teichmann won comfortably in the first two rounds against Bernarda Pera and Olga Danilovic but had to dig deep to win a three-set thriller against Victoria Azarenka in the third round. The win marked the Swiss' maiden fourth-round appearance at a Grand Slam.

Teichmann raced to a 3-1 lead against the World No. 15 but couldn't sustain the momentum and lost her serve twice to lose the first set 6-4. She was trailing 2-4 in the second set but made a staggering comeback to break Azarenka's serve twice and win the second 7-5.

Azarenka had a chance to serve out the match at 5-4 in the third set, but Teichmann fought back again and forced a tiebreaker to decide the three-hour contest. The 25-year-old saw through the deciding set super tiebreaker (10 points) and won 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(5).

USTA @usta Sloane Stephens is back into the second week of #RolandGarros Sloane Stephens is back into the second week of #RolandGarros https://t.co/aQ9fqGLaMh

Sloane Stephens, on the other hand, is into the second week of the French Open for the eighth time in her career.

Stephens faced some tricky opponents in the first two rounds and won tough three-setters against Julie Niemeier and 26th seed Sorana Cirstea. However, the American stopped home hope Diane Parry's run with ease and secured a place in the last 16.

Jil Teichmann vs Sloane Stephens head-to-head

Teichmann and Stephens have never faced off before, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Jil Teichmann vs Sloane Stephens Odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Jil Teichmann -200 -3.5(-110) Over 21.5(-110) Sloane Stephens +155 +3.5(-125) Under 21.5(-125)

(All odds are sourced from betMGM).

Jil Teichmann vs Sloane Stephens prediction

The left-handed Swiss uses her forehand to great effect, using the huge amount of topspin it generates to put the opponent on the backfoot. It creates an opportunity to close in at the net and play a drop volley or hit the short ball flat with her backhand. The Swiss has clearly stuck to a game plan and implemented it quite well in the last few matches.

Stephens is starting to look more in control of her game as the tournament has progressed. The 28-year old has been moving swiftly on the court and has been able to generate a lot of power in her shots, making her difficult to counter. Stephens has a 75% first serves percentage and has only registered three double faults in the tournament so far.

Teichman will try to target the American's backhand and move in at every chance, but Stephens' court coverage and shot placement has been excellent this week. Teichmann will also likely struggle to counter Stephens' serve and the American will likely be able to make inroads on Teichmann's serve.

The Swiss has served 11 double faults so far and her first serve percentage is below 60%. If Stephens continues with her form and Teichmann slips up, the American will be favored to make it to the quarterfinals.

Pick: Stephens to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan