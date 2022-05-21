French Open 2022: Leylah Fernandez vs Kristina Mladenovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (17) Leylah Fernandez vs Kristina Mladenovic

Date: 22 May 2022

Tournament: French Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €21,256,800

Match timing: Approx. 5 p.m. local time, 3 p.m. GMT, 11 a.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Leylah Fernandez vs Kristina Mladenovic preview

Fernandez at the 2022 Italian Open.

World No. 17 Leylah Fernandez will square off against home favorite Kristina Mladenovic in the first round of the 2022 French Open on Sunday.

Fernandez's clay season this year has been quite underwhelming. Magda Linette knocked her out of the Charleston Open in the first round. She scored her first win on the red dirt at the Madrid Open, defeating former top-10 player Andrea Petkovic in three sets. She then lost to Jil Teichmann in the second round.

At the Italian Open, Fernandez was up against 2021 French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the first round. She lost the opening set quite easily, but staged a spirited fightback to win 1-6, 6-2, 6-2. The Canadian took the opening set in her second-round contest against Daria Kasatkina, but eventually lost the match in three sets.

Fernandez's best result at the French Open so far has been a third-round showing in 2020.

leylahfernandez @leylahfernandez Left inspired and in awh of these amazing women. 🤍Thank you for an incredible week of memories and getting to represent our country at home! Still reminiscing about last weekLeft inspired and in awh of these amazing women.🤍Thank you for an incredible week of memories and getting to represent our country at home! Still reminiscing about last week 😍 Left inspired and in awh of these amazing women. ❤️🤍Thank you for an incredible week of memories and getting to represent our country at home! 🇨🇦 https://t.co/39bC8kRvXm

Kristina Mladenovic (R) at the 2022 Australian Open.

Winning the mixed doubles title at the Australian Open this year remains the highlight of Kristina Mladenovic's season so far. Once ranked as high as number 10 in singles, she has now fallen out of the top 100.

Mladenovic's record for the year stands at 2-10 across the WTA and ITF tours. Both of her wins have come on clay. The first was at the Madrid Open, defeating Mayar Sherif in the first round of qualifying. She defeated compatriot Tessah Andrianjafitrimo in three tough sets in the first round of the Rabat Open for the second win of the year.

A former quarterfinalist at the French Open, Mladenovic has won just two matches in her last four appearances at the tournament.

Leylah Fernandez vs Kristina Mladenovic head-to-head

The two are set to face off for the first time on the WTA tour, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Leylah Fernandez vs Kristina Mladenovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Leylah Fernandez -800 +1.5 (-2500) Over 18.5 (-135) Kristina Mladenovic +500 -1.5 (+775) Under 18.5 (-105)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Leylah Fernandez vs Kristina Mladenovic prediction

Leylah Fernandez at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open.

While Fernandez's recent results haven't been up to the mark, Mladenovic has struggled with her form in singles for a long time. Nevertheless, the Frenchwoman is quite a decent player on clay and given her past experience, one can never rule her out completely.

One of Mladenovic's biggest weaknesses is her serve. She hit 17 double faults in two matches at the Rabat Open. Her tendency to hit a double fault under pressure often leads to the match slipping away from her fingers. She's got a decent all-court game that favors her forehand and isn't afraid to change the tempo of rallies by altering between slice and topspin. Being an excellent doubles player, she's quite comfortable at the net too.

However, a lack of confidence in executing her shots often leads to Mladenovic racking up the error count. Fernandez is a gritty player and even if she's on the backfoot, she tends to find her way back into the match.

The Canadian is quite adept at playing defensively, hitting the ball early and redirecting it effortlessly. She's also likely to pounce on any missteps by Mladenovic on her serve. Considering their recent form and current ranking, Fernandez is likely to win their first encounter comfortably

Pick: Leylah Fernandez to win in straight sets.

