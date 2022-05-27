French Open 2022: Marin Cilic vs Gilles Simon  preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (20) Marin Cilic vs Gilles Simon

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 28 May 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Marin Cilic vs Gilles Simon preview

Marin Cilic at the claycourts this season

World No. 23 Maric Cilic will square off against home favorite Gilles Simon in the third round of the French Open on Saturday.

Cilic kicked off his French Open campaign with a commanding 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 win against Attila Balazs. He faced a much sterner test in the second round against Hungarian Marton Fucsovics.

Cilic started off slow and dropped the first the set 6-4, but hit back in the second to take it by the same scoreline.

The Croat switched gears over the next two sets to complete a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 win and book a place in the round of 32.

Local favourite Gilles Simon, meanwhile, has been a man on a mission in Paris. He stunned Pablo Carreno Busta in a thrilling five-set contest in the first round and then ousted American Steve Johnson in straight sets in the second.

The Frenchman, who is set to retire at the end of the season, is hoping to reach the second week in Paris for just the fourth time in his career.

Marin Cilic vs Gilles Simon head-to-head

Simon leads the head-to-head against Cilic 6-1. The Frenchman won their most recent meeting at the 2018 Maharashtra Open 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Marin Cilic vs Gilles Simon odds

Player Name Match Odds Games Handicap Total Games Marin Cilic -600 +3.5(3.54) Over 30.5(1.5) Gilles Simon +475 -3.5(1.26) Under 30.5(2.42)

All odds are sourced from Oddschecker.

Marin Cilic vs Gilles Simon prediction

Marin Cilic has a reputation for blowing hot and cold during matches. The fact that he stayed solid against a counterpuncher like Fucsovics in the previous round will give him a lot of confidence heading into his clash against Simon.

Cilic has a monstrous first serve that earns him cheap points on any surface. It also allows him to dictate play from the baseline. His backhand is also solid, but his movement on clay leaves a lot to be desired.

Simon, meanwhile, has the kind of game that can frustrate opponents into submission. He does not generate much power and likes to move the ball from side to side, forcing his opponent to pull the trigger.

The tactic worked against Carreno Busta and Johnson in the first two rounds, but Cilic possesses a lot more firepower than the aforementioned duo. The Croat is in much better form than Simon and if he can rein in the unforced errors, he might just register his second win over the Frenchman.

Pick: Cilic to win in 4 sets.

