French Open 2022 men's singles draw: Biggest winner and loser ft. Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas

The draw for the 2022 French Open was unveiled on Thursday and threw up some tantalizing possibilities. As is the case every year, the draw was crueler to some players than others.
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have all been drawn in the top half. Only one of these three, therefore, will be able to reach the final. The bottom half will be a toss-up between Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.
The presence of veterans like Fabio Fognini, Grigor Dimitrov, Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka adds to the excitement. Without further ado, here's a look at the biggest winner and loser from the 2022 French Open draw:
Biggest winner: Stefanos Tsitsipas handed straightforward draw at the 2022 French Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas is, without a doubt, the biggest winner following the 2022 French Open draw. The Greek is scheduled to face Lorenzo Musetti in his opener. Although it is a tough match to begin with, things get much easier from there on for the Monte-Carlo champion.
Following potential clashes with Lucas Pouille and Dan Evans, the World No. 4 could run into Denis Shapovalov in the fourth round. A win against the Canadian could pit the 23-year-old against Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals.
Daniil Medvedev, who beat Tsitsipas in the semifinals of the Australian Open earlier this year, could face the Greek at the same stage in Paris. Given that Tsitsipas is in the bottom half of the draw, he will not run into Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Alexander Zverev or Carlos Alcaraz until the final.
Considering the form shown by Stefanos Tsitsipas throughout the clay season, he should be favored to reach the final at the very least. There is a real possibility that the Greek will come into the final without having been pushed too hard, meaning that he could be better rested than his opponent in the all-important summit clash.
Biggest loser: Rafael Nadal will need all the luck in the world if he wants to win the title at Roland Garros
The biggest loser from the 2022 French Open draw is definitely Rafael Nadal. Following his opener against Jordan Thompson, the Mallorcan is projected to square off against three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka and clay specialist Fabio Fognini in his next two matches.
In the fourth round, a potential clash with Felix Auger-Aliassime awaits the 21-time Grand Slam champion. A win against the Canadian could pit him against Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals, ahead of a potential clash with either Carlos Alcaraz or Alexander Zverev.
Assuming the World No. 5 wins all six of his matches, which is a tall order considering his fitness heading into the tournament, he could be pitted against Stefanos Tsitispas in the title clash.
The Mallorcan is heading into the Slam without a clay title to his name this year and suffered a painful loss against Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open, where he was visibly limping. If the Spaniard manages to win his 14th title in Paris in the coming weeks, it will be an extraordinary feat, especially considering the quality of opponents he will have to vanquish.