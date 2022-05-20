French Open 2022 men's singles draw: Biggest winner and loser ft. Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas

The draw for the 2022 French Open was unveiled on Thursday and threw up some tantalizing possibilities. As is the case every year, the draw was crueler to some players than others.

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have all been drawn in the top half. Only one of these three, therefore, will be able to reach the final. The bottom half will be a toss-up between Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Anuj Singhal अनुज सिंघल @_anujsinghal



What a massive opportunity for Tsitsipas



#RolandGarros

#rolandgarrosdraw What a ridiculous draw at French Open. Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz and Zverev in same half with potential QF between Djoker and RafaWhat a massive opportunity for Tsitsipas What a ridiculous draw at French Open. Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz and Zverev in same half with potential QF between Djoker and RafaWhat a massive opportunity for Tsitsipas#RolandGarros #rolandgarrosdraw

The presence of veterans like Fabio Fognini, Grigor Dimitrov, Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka adds to the excitement. Without further ado, here's a look at the biggest winner and loser from the 2022 French Open draw:

Biggest winner: Stefanos Tsitsipas handed straightforward draw at the 2022 French Open

Last year's runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas has one of the best draws at the 2022 French Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas is, without a doubt, the biggest winner following the 2022 French Open draw. The Greek is scheduled to face Lorenzo Musetti in his opener. Although it is a tough match to begin with, things get much easier from there on for the Monte-Carlo champion.

Simon Cambers @scambers73 Stefanos Tsitsipas the big winner from the men's draw - in theory. Tough first round against Musetti but in the opposite half to Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz and Zverev = good fortune Stefanos Tsitsipas the big winner from the men's draw - in theory. Tough first round against Musetti but in the opposite half to Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz and Zverev = good fortune

Following potential clashes with Lucas Pouille and Dan Evans, the World No. 4 could run into Denis Shapovalov in the fourth round. A win against the Canadian could pit the 23-year-old against Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals.

Vansh @vanshv2k Good for Tsitsipas to not be in the top half gauntlet with his 3 toughest rivals. He needs to take it one match at a time and be focused and efficient, so he can have the significant physical advantage when he faces one of the other 3 who will kill each other to get there. Good for Tsitsipas to not be in the top half gauntlet with his 3 toughest rivals. He needs to take it one match at a time and be focused and efficient, so he can have the significant physical advantage when he faces one of the other 3 who will kill each other to get there.

Daniil Medvedev, who beat Tsitsipas in the semifinals of the Australian Open earlier this year, could face the Greek at the same stage in Paris. Given that Tsitsipas is in the bottom half of the draw, he will not run into Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Alexander Zverev or Carlos Alcaraz until the final.

Matt Zemek @mzemek Stefanos Tsitsipas got an early Christmas present. Stefanos Tsitsipas got an early Christmas present.

Considering the form shown by Stefanos Tsitsipas throughout the clay season, he should be favored to reach the final at the very least. There is a real possibility that the Greek will come into the final without having been pushed too hard, meaning that he could be better rested than his opponent in the all-important summit clash.

Biggest loser: Rafael Nadal will need all the luck in the world if he wants to win the title at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal has a nightmare draw ahead of him at the 2022 French Open

The biggest loser from the 2022 French Open draw is definitely Rafael Nadal. Following his opener against Jordan Thompson, the Mallorcan is projected to square off against three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka and clay specialist Fabio Fognini in his next two matches.

In the fourth round, a potential clash with Felix Auger-Aliassime awaits the 21-time Grand Slam champion. A win against the Canadian could pit him against Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals, ahead of a potential clash with either Carlos Alcaraz or Alexander Zverev.

Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Nadal's path to 14th Roland Garros title:



R1: Thompson

R2: Wawrinka/Moutet

R3: Fognini

R4: FAA/Opelka

QF: Djokovic

SF: Alcaraz/Zverev

F: Tsitsipas/Medvedev Nadal's path to 14th Roland Garros title:R1: ThompsonR2: Wawrinka/MoutetR3: FogniniR4: FAA/OpelkaQF: DjokovicSF: Alcaraz/ZverevF: Tsitsipas/Medvedev

Assuming the World No. 5 wins all six of his matches, which is a tall order considering his fitness heading into the tournament, he could be pitted against Stefanos Tsitispas in the title clash.

The Big 3 @Big3Tennis Nadal when he saw the draw Nadal when he saw the draw https://t.co/rVRUumIV7M

The Mallorcan is heading into the Slam without a clay title to his name this year and suffered a painful loss against Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open, where he was visibly limping. If the Spaniard manages to win his 14th title in Paris in the coming weeks, it will be an extraordinary feat, especially considering the quality of opponents he will have to vanquish.

Edited by Arvind Sriram