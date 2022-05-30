French Open 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (5) Rafael Nadal

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 31 May 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten and Sony LIV.

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal preview

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and 13-time winner Rafael Nadal will lock horns in a highly anticipated quarter-final encounter at the French Open on Tuesday.

Djokovic commenced his quest for a 21st Grand Slam with dominant straight-sets victories over Yoshihito Nishioka, Alex Molcan and Aljaz Bedene. He squared off against Diego Schwartzman in the round of 16 and put up another flawless display, ousting the Argentine 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.

Djokovic in action at the 2022 French Open - Fourth round

Djokovic looks to be in total command of his game and will feel confident heading into his showdown with Nadal.

Rafael Nadal is still in the running for a record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown. But he didn't have it easy in the fourth round against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The Spaniard committed a number of unforced errors on his way to losing the first set. After saving break points early in the second, he fought back to take the next two sets. Although the Canadian won the fourth set, Nadal dug deep to prevail 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in four hours and 22 minutes.

Nadal and Djokovic will meet for the 59th time in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal head-to-head

Djokovic leads Nadal 30-28 in their head-to-head. The Serb won their last match in the semifinals of the 2021 French Open 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2.

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal odds

Player Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games (Over & Under) Novak Djokovic -225 -3.5 (-135) Over 37.5 (-135) Rafael Nadal +175 +3.5 (-105) Under 37.5 (-105)

(All odds sourced by BetMGM)

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Prediction

This is the matchup everybody has been anticipating since the 2022 French Open draw was made. Djokovic will head into the contest as the favorite, but this is a very difficult match to call.

Djokovic has looked supremely confident during exchanges from the baseline. He's handled with ease everything that has been thrown at him in Paris.

The World No. 1 has served extremely well in all his matches, registering 31 aces. His movement on clay has been exceptional this year, gliding into his groundstrokes with aplomb. Djokovic doesn't look to have any weaknesses in his game.

Nadal has also looked in good touch in Paris. The 13-time champion breezed through his first three rounds before passing a difficult test against Auger-Aliassime.

Nadal stands far behind the baseline and takes his time to construct points. The angles he created with his cross-court backhand in the last match set him up nicely to get his monstrous forehand into play.

Nadal aluded to his foot injury in his post-match presser, which is cause for concern heading into the quarterfinals. But the King of Clay knows how to win in Paris and will be determined to avenge his semi-final defeat to the World No. 1 last year.

Pick: Nadal to win in five sets.

