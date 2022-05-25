French Open 2022: Paula Badosa vs Kaja Juvan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Paula Badosa vs Kaja Juvan

Tournament: French Open 2022

Date: May 26, 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €21,256,800

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Paula Badosa vs Kaja Juvan preview

Paula Badosa will take on the in-form Kaja Juvan in a second-round encounter at the 2022 French Open on Thursday.

Badosa, the third seed, was ruthless in her opening-round win over Fiona Ferro. The Spaniard dropped only two games and never faced a breakpoint en-route to a 6-2, 6-0 victory. She will now look to build on the win heading deeper into the tournament.

Juvan is fresh off a final showing in Strasbourg

Juvan, meanwhile, was made to work much harder in her first match in Paris. The Slovenian needed two tight sets to eke out a win over qualifier Oksana Selekhmeteva.

Juvan has been in top form coming into the French Open this year. She reached the finals of the warm-up tournament in Strasbourg, beating the likes the of Karolina Pliskova and Elise Mertens before being edged out by Angelique Kerber in a memorable final.

Paula Badosa vs Kaja Juvan head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Badosa and Juvan, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0.

Paula Badosa vs Kaja Juvan odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over Paula Badosa -550 -5.5 (-110) Over 19.5 (-120) Petra Kvitova +360 +5.5 (-125) Under 19.5 (-115)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Paula Badosa vs Kaja Juvan prediction

Badosa reached the quarterfinals of the French Open last year

Badosa has had an underwhelming season on clay this year, suffering early exits at both Rome and Madrid. The Spaniard, who reached her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal here last year, will be looking to change her fortunes.

Badosa possesses heavy groundstrokes off both wings and wins quite a few free points behind her first serve. She was especially impressive in the latter department against Ferro, winning a whopping 93% of her first serve points.

Against a tenacious opponent in Kaja Juvan, the Spaniard will need to post similar numbers. Juvan's biggest strengths lie in her ability to mix things up and her quick footspeed. She will look to disrupt her opponent's rhythm as much as she can using slices and dropshots.

Juvan's crafty shotmaking works well in the damp conditions in Paris, but she will need to take on a more aggressive role and keep her opponent on the run. Unless she can do that consistently enough throughout the match, the Slovenian risks being blown away by Badosa's baseline hitting.

Pick: Badosa to win in three sets

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala