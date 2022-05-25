×
French Open 2022: Petra Kvitova vs Daria Saville preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick | Roland Garros

Petra Kvitova (R) and Daria Saville
Vedant Chandel
Modified May 25, 2022 12:18 AM IST
Preview

Match Details

Fixture: (32) Petra Kvitova vs Daria Saville

Tournament: French Open 2022

Date: May 25, 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €21,256,800

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Petra Kvitova vs Daria Saville preview

Petra Kvitova will take on a resurgent Daria Saville in the second round of the 2022 French Open on Wednesday.

Kvitova, the 32nd seed, came through a tough opening-round encounter against the big-hitting Anna Bondar. The Czech grew in confidence after taking a keenly-contested first set in a tie-break and managed to close out a 7-6(0), 6-1 victory.

Saville cruised to an opening-round win at the 2022 French Open.

Saville, meanwhile, cruised past Greek qualifier Valentini Grammatikopoulou. The Aussie was in complete control of the contest, dropping only three games in total.

Saville is in the midst of a renaissance of sorts. Since returning from injury, she has scored wins over the likes of Ons Jabeur and Elise Mertens, whilst reaching the second week in Miami and Indian Wells.

The Aussie is a solid player on all surfaces and could well ask a few questions of Kvitova on Wednesday.

Petra Kvitova vs Daria Saville head-to-head

Daria Saville leads Petra Kvitova 3-2 in the head-to-head. They have not played each other in the last four years.

Pojd 🇨🇿Two-time #RolandGarros semi-finalist @Petra_Kvitova finds a way past Anna Bondar in the opening round. https://t.co/UXnLdmaKOU

Petra Kvitova vs Daria Saville odds

PlayerMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games (over
Daria Saville

+175+3.5 (-105)Over 20.5 (-110)
Petra Kvitova-225-3.5 (-135)Under 20.5 (-125)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Petra Kvitova vs Daria Saville prediction

Kvitova will be looking to end her poor run of form in Paris.

Petra Kvitova has had a largely underwhelming season so far. While she showed flashes of her best tennis in Doha and Miami, injuries and inconsistency have marred her campaign.

The Czech made a slow start to her first-round match against Bondar in Paris, finding herself trailing 2-5 in the opener. She raised her level when she needed to though, and looked a lot more comfortable after taking the first set. Against Daria Saville she will have to make a better start.

Also Read Article Continues below

Saville possesses a dogged game and relies heavily on her agility and retrieving skills to wear down her opponents. She will look to extend the rallies by making as many balls as she can and turn this into a physical battle.

Kvitova has historically struggled against defensive baseliners and will need to be patient in her shotmaking. If she can stick to her aggressive approach and tone down the errors, the southpaw could just edge this contest.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in three sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram
