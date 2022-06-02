French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Semifinals

Rafael Nadal will take on Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the 2022 French Open on Friday.

The World No. 5, who turns 36 on Friday, booked his place in the final four by defeating old rival Novak Djokovic in four sets in a grueling quarterfinal showdown on Tuesday night.

The Serb entered the match without dropping a single set in the tournament, but Nadal produced some spectacular tennis to beat him.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



While he was not starting as a favorite, Rafa managed to transcend himself to win a titanic match against Novak Djokovic in 4 sets and reach a 15th semi-final in GIGANTIC NADAL!!While he was not starting as a favorite, Rafa managed to transcend himself to win a titanic match against Novak Djokovic in 4 sets and reach a 15th semi-final in @rolandgarros GIGANTIC NADAL!! While he was not starting as a favorite, Rafa managed to transcend himself to win a titanic match against Novak Djokovic in 4 sets and reach a 15th semi-final in @rolandgarros! https://t.co/B6IxG9ntL4

Third seed Alexander Zverev, meanwhile, has been in pretty good form during the European claycourt swing. The German will be high on confidence after defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals in four sets.

ESPN Tenis @ESPNtenis



En un verdadero espectáculo tenístico, el alemán se impuso 6-4, 6-4, 4-6 y 7-6 (7) y es el primer semifinalista del cuadro masculino. 🤯



Su rival saldrá del cruce entre Djokovic y Nadal. 🤩 ¡ZVEREV ELIMINÓ A ALCARAZ EN #ROLANDGARROS En un verdadero espectáculo tenístico, el alemán se impuso 6-4, 6-4, 4-6 y 7-6 (7) y es el primer semifinalista del cuadro masculino. 🤯Su rival saldrá del cruce entre Djokovic y Nadal. 🤩 ¡ZVEREV ELIMINÓ A ALCARAZ EN #ROLANDGARROS! 🔥💥En un verdadero espectáculo tenístico, el alemán se impuso 6-4, 6-4, 4-6 y 7-6 (7) y es el primer semifinalista del cuadro masculino. 🤯🔜 Su rival saldrá del cruce entre Djokovic y Nadal. 🤩 https://t.co/44biHw9s9k

This will be the 10th meeting between Nadal and Zverev, with the King of Clay leading the head-to-head 6-3.

The last time the two met at a Grand Slam was in the third round of the Australian Open back in 2017. Nadal won that match in five sets.

The 13-time Roland Garros champion will enter this highly-anticipated showdown as the favorite to win, but someone of Zverev's caliber should not be written off. The German has beaten Nadal on clay before and is more than capable of giving the Spaniard a run for his money.

The winner of the match will play either Casper Ruud or Marin Cilic in the French Open final on Sunday.

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev match schedule

The semifinal between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev will be the first match on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Friday, June 3.

Match timing: Not before 2.45 pm local time / 12.45 pm GMT / 8.45 am ET / 6.15 pm IST

Date: 3 June, 2022

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the semifinal between Nadal and Zverev live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: American viewers can watch the match live on NBC Sports, Peacock TV and Tennis Channel.

UK: British fans can follow the proceedings on Eurosport.

Canada: Viewers in Canada will be able to watch the match live on TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can watch the match on Sony Ten, Sony Six & SonyLiv.

Spain: Spanish fans can watch their icon fight for a spot in the French Open final live on Eurosport.

Germany: Viewers in Germany can watch their star player face Nadal live on Eurosport.

