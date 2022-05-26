French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Rafael Nadal vs (26) Botic van de Zandschulp.

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 27 May 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor Clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open

Rafael Nadal will take on 26th seed Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round of the 2022 French Open on Friday.

After winning against Jordan Thompson quite easily in the first round, the 13-time winner played another great match to move past home favourite Corentin Moutet. After a comfortable service hold to start the match, the Spaniard broke his opponent's serve to gain an early lead, which was enough for him to claim the opener.

Nadal continued his dominance in the second set, going up a double break to lead 4-0 and breaking Moutet once again to win the set. The Frenchman put up a fight in the third set, going 2-0 up. However, 'The King of Clay' responded with two breaks to lead 5-3.

There was a twist to the tale, though, as Moutet broke Nadal while serving for the match. However, the Spaniard immediately broke back to win 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 for his 300th win in Grand Slams, 107th at Roland Garros.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



earns his 300th Grand Slam victory with a 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 win over Corentin Moutet.



#RolandGarros Vamos @RafaelNadal earns his 300th Grand Slam victory with a 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 win over Corentin Moutet. Vamos 🇪🇸@RafaelNadal earns his 300th Grand Slam victory with a 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 win over Corentin Moutet.#RolandGarros https://t.co/2hxWjra9Un

Meanwhile, Botic van de Zanschulp commenced his French Open campaign with a four-set win over qualifier Pavel Kotov before taking out veteran Fabio Fognini in the second round.

The Italian broke to lead 4-3, but van de Zandschulp won the next three games to bag the set. The Dutchman trailed 5-1 in the second set, but won five games in a row before Fognini forced a tie-break, where De Zanschulp prevailed. The 26-year-old broke to lead 3-2 in the third before Fognini retired.

Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the pair, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Rafael Nadal -2500 +1.5 (-10000) Over 29.5 (-110) Botic van de Zandschulp +900 -1.5 (+1100) Under 29.5 (-130)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp prediction

Nadal at the 2022 French Open

With just 14 games dropped across two matches, Nadal seems to be in good form. His intensity dropped a bit in the third set against Moutet, but he regrouped quickly. The Spaniard's backhand seemed much better than in his first-round match, but his serve, while decent, could do with some improvement.

Nadal hit a solitary ace and sent down two double faults, winning 72% and 56% of his first and second serve points respectively. Against better returners, he might face more trouble.

Van de Zandschulp did well to come back while trailing in the first two sets against Fognini. He'll need to display a similar fortitude against Nadal. His forehand is good, but it doesn't have the same intensity as the Spaniard's. De Zandschulp's serve is reliable, which could come in handy.

Although Nadal has won both of his matches in straight sets this week, he hasn't been at his dominating best just yet. However, the Spaniard often takes time to get going before hitting top form the business end of the tournament. He should have enough in his arsenal to down De Zandschulp.

Pick: Rafael Nadal to win in straight sets.

Edited by Bhargav