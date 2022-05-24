French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Corentin Moutet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Rafael Nadal vs (WC) Corentin Moutet

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 25 May 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Rafael Nadal vs Corentin Moutet preview

Nadal at the 2022 French Open

Twenty-one-time Major champion Rafael Nadal will take on home favorite Corentin Moutet in the second round of the 2022 French Open on Wednesday.

Nadal commenced his quest for a 14th title in Paris against Jordan Thompson of Australia. With his foot injury dominating the conversation ahead of Roland Garros, a comfortable first-round win wasn't assured for the Spaniard. But the former World No. 1 looked just fine and produced a great level that's only going to get better as the tournament progresses.

Nadal won the opening set quite easily by breaking Thompson's serve twice. He once again went up a double break in the second set to lead 4-1, but the Australian was able to wrestle back one of the breaks. It proved to be in vain, however, as the King of Clay broke once more and served out the set.

Nadal didn't face a single break point in the third set as he wrapped up the match 6-2, 6-2, 6-2.

Corentin Moutet at the 2022 French Open

French wildcard Corentin Moutet was up against 2015 Roland Garros champion Stan Wawrinka in the first round. The Swiss had a decent outing at the Italian Open, where he made it to the third round.

Wawrinka got off to a great start, winning the opening set in dominant fashion. However, Moutet, cheered on by a very vocal French crowd, started to play better as the match progressed. The youngster took the second set and led in the third, but the Swiss leveled the score and took the set to a tie-break.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



topples 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-3 to book a second round clash with Nadal.



#RolandGarros Marching on. @moutet99 topples 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-3 to book a second round clash with Nadal. Marching on. @moutet99 topples 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-3 to book a second round clash with Nadal. #RolandGarros https://t.co/8KZNh0MX1E

Moutet raced to a big lead in the tie-break and won it to take a two-set-to-one lead. The Frenchman remained solid in the fourth set and scored one of the biggest wins of his career by defeating the three-time Grand Slam champion 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-3.

Rafael Nadal vs Corentin Moutet head-to-head

This is set to be the first meeting between the pair, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Rafael Nadal vs Corentin Moutet odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Rafael Nadal -10000 +1.5 (-10000) Over 26.5 (-115) Corentin Moutet +1350 -1.5 (+1700) Under 26.5 (-120)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Rafael Nadal vs Corentin Moutet prediction

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open

After defeating one Grand Slam champion, Moutet faces the daunting prospect of facing yet another Major champion in the form of Nadal. Facing the Spaniard on Court Philippe-Chatrier is a nightmare for many players, but the young Frenchman seems up for the task.

Nadal hit his forehand really well in his first-round contest against Thompson, and the shot seemed to be zipping off the court. His movement was decent as well, so the foot problem seems to be under control for now. The Spaniard's serve was solid, though not exceptional. He was a little tentative on his backhand wing and could have certainly done more during return games.

Moutet cleaned up his game after a slow start in the first-round, but might not be afforded the same opportunity if he does the same against Nadal. The 23-year-old is an excellent defensive player, but coping with the Spaniard's heavy forehands in these bouncy conditions might put him at a disadvantage.

Moutet will be a good test for Nadal given his tough draw going forward, and the 21-time Grand Slam champion is likely to pass it with flying colors.

Pick: Rafael Nadal to win in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala