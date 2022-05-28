French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Rafael Nadal vs (9) Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 29 May 2022.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor Clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open.

21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will take on World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round of the 2022 French Open on Sunday.

After straight-set wins over Jordan Thompson and Corentin Moutet in the first couple of rounds, Nadal faced 26th seed Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round. The Spaniard got broken in the very first game of the match, but wrestled back that break immediately to level terms.

Nadal secured another break of serve to lead 4-2 and soon nabbed the opener. The former World No. 1 reeled off five games in a row to go 5-1 up in the second set. Van de Zandschulp saved a set point on his serve to make it 5-2, but the Spaniard bagged yet another set by winning the next game.

Nadal raced to a 4-0 lead in the third set, but his opponent fought back by winning the next three games on the trot. After a couple of service holds, the King of Clay stepped up to serve for the match. He failed to close it out on his first opportunity and then had to save a break point. He got the job done on his second match point to win 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



defeats Botic Van De Zandschulp 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the fourth round at Business as usual @RafaelNadal defeats Botic Van De Zandschulp 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the fourth round at #RolandGarros for the 17th time.

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 French Open.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, returned from the brink to defeat Juan Pablo Varillas in five sets in the first round. He followed it up with an easy win over Camilo Ugo Carabelli before taking on Filip Krajinovic in the third round.

With neither player losing serve in the opening set, Auger-Aliassime came out on top in the ensuing tie-break to claim the first set. The Canadian went up a break in the second set and held a couple of set points with Krajinovic serving at 5-3. However, the Serb held on.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



comes through tough resistance from Krajinovic 7-6(3), 7-6(2), 7-5 to advance to a first final 16 in Paris. He awaits the winner of Nadal/van de Zandschulp



Pumped @felixtennis comes through tough resistance from Krajinovic 7-6(3), 7-6(2), 7-5 to advance to a first final 16 in Paris. He awaits the winner of Nadal/van de Zandschulp

Auger-Aliassime lost serve while serving for the set, but managed to win it by playing yet another flawless tie-break later on. The Canadian fell behind in the third set, but was able to even the score to 4-4, needing five break points in the eighth game to do so. The World No. 9 ultimately broke his opponent in the final game of the match to win 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2), 7-5.

Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head

Nadal leads Auger-Aliassime 1-0 in the head-to-head. He has won their only encounter so far in straight sets at the 2019 Madrid Open.

Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger-Aliassime odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Rafael Nadal -650 +1.5 (-1400) Over 34.5 (-110) Felix Auger-Aliassime +425 -1.5 (+575) Under 34.5 (-130)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open.

After not making it past the first round over the last couple of years, Auger-Aliassime has now made it to the fourth round of the French Open. However, he next faces the most successful player in the history of the tournament in the form of Nadal.

The Spaniard's defensive skills were on full display in his previous match against van de Zandschulp, and his trips to the net also proved to be successful, winning 65% of the points while coming forward. Nadal served quite well, too, winning 87% of his first serve points. He's also trying to keep the points short, probably in an effort to safeguard his foot.

Auger-Aliassime has served well throughout the tournament so far, hitting a total of 38 aces across his three matches. He'll need to find a way to handle Nadal's forehand, as that'll determine his fate in the match. He could also try to incorporate a few more drop shots into his game, as the Spaniard didn't run down too many of them in his third-round contest.

For Nadal, his level against Auger-Aliassime will ascertain his chances of winning the title in Paris. If he wins this match, he could be in line to face Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the next three rounds.

Auger-Aliassime often plays his best in Grand Slams, but that usually isn't enough to stop Nadal in Paris. The Spaniard is likely to fend off a spirited challenge from his younger opponent to move forward.

Pick: Rafael Nadal to win in four sets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee