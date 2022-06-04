French Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 14

After 13 days of enthralling action, the 2022 French Open enters its final weekend. Day 14 of the tournament is expected to serve up some delectable tennis, with the women's singles and men's doubles champions set to be decided on Saturday.

All eyes will of course be on World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who is looking to add to her 2020 triumph in Paris. With titles in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart and Rome, the Pole is currently on a 34-match winning streak. The incredible unbeaten run has seen her tie Serena Williams for the second-longest winning streak this century.

44 matches so far, 41 wins 21-year-old Iga Swiatek in 2022:SF Adelaide 500SF Australian OpenR2 Dubai 500Doha 1000Indian Wells 1000Miami 1000World No. 12 wins in 2 matches at BJK Cup QualifiersStuttgart 500Rome 1000 #RolandGarros final44 matches so far, 41 wins 21-year-old Iga Swiatek in 2022:SF Adelaide 500SF Australian OpenR2 Dubai 500🏆 Doha 1000🏆 Indian Wells 1000🏆 Miami 1000🔝 World No. 12 wins in 2 matches at BJK Cup Qualifiers🏆 Stuttgart 500🏆 Rome 1000🔜 #RolandGarros final44 matches so far, 41 wins

The 21-year-old will take on 18-year-old Coco Gauff, who is the youngest Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova won the 2004 Wimbledon Chamnpionships at the age of 17. Gauff is yet to drop a set in Paris and will hope to make the most of her presence in her first-ever Major final.

Later in the day, 12th seeds Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer will vie for the men's doubles title with the unseeded pair of Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek. While Arevalo, Rojer and Krajicek are aiming for their first-ever Roland Garros men's doubles trophy, Dodig is looking for his second, having won the title back in 2015 alongside Marcelo Melo.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the schedule for 4 June at the 2022 French Open:

Court Philippe-Chatrier

(Starts at 11 am local time):

Women's Wheelchair Singles Final

(1) Diede De Groot vs (2) Yui Kamiji

Women's Singles Final

Not before 3 pm local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (18) Coco Gauff

Men's Doubles Final

followed by: Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek vs (12) Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

(Starts at 11 am local time):

Men's Legends First Round

Xavier Malisse/Mats Wilander vs Mansour Bahrami/Julien Benneteau

followed by: Marcos Baghdatis/Goran Ivanisevic vs Sebastien Grosjean/Cedric Pioline

Women's Legends Final

followed by: Gisela Dulko/Gabriela Sabatini vs Flavia Pennetta/Francesca Schiavone

Court Simonne-Mathieu

(Starts at 11 am local time):

Girls' Singles Final

Solana Sierra vs (9) Lucie Havlickova

Boys' Singles Final

followed by: Gilles Arnaud Bailly vs (14) Gabriel Debru

Girls' Doubles Final

followed by: (1) Sara Bejlek/Lucie Havlickova vs (2) Nikola Bartunkova/Celine Naef

You can find the rest of the schedule here.

Where to watch French Open 2022?

Here is the full list of channels where you can watch the French Open:

France - France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video.

Europe (all territories) - Eurosport.

United Kingdom - Eurosport, Discovery+.

USA - NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel, Bally Sports.

Canada - RDS, TSN.

Australia - Nine Network.

Asia (All Territories) - beinSPORTS.

India - Sony Ten, Sony Six & SonyLiv.

For more information on the broadcasters, visit the tournament website here.

French Open 2022 - Match timings

The action commences on all showcourts at 11 am local time (2.30 pm IST).

In the US, UK and Canada, the live broadcast timings are as follows:

Country Start time USA and Canada 5 am EST, June 4, 2022 UK 9 am GMT, June 4, 2022

