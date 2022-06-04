French Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 14

After 13 days of enthralling action, the 2022 French Open enters its final weekend. Day 14 of the tournament is expected to serve up some delectable tennis, with the women's singles and men's doubles champions set to be decided on Saturday.
All eyes will of course be on World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who is looking to add to her 2020 triumph in Paris. With titles in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart and Rome, the Pole is currently on a 34-match winning streak. The incredible unbeaten run has seen her tie Serena Williams for the second-longest winning streak this century.
The 21-year-old will take on 18-year-old Coco Gauff, who is the youngest Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova won the 2004 Wimbledon Chamnpionships at the age of 17. Gauff is yet to drop a set in Paris and will hope to make the most of her presence in her first-ever Major final.
Story continues below ad
Later in the day, 12th seeds Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer will vie for the men's doubles title with the unseeded pair of Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek. While Arevalo, Rojer and Krajicek are aiming for their first-ever Roland Garros men's doubles trophy, Dodig is looking for his second, having won the title back in 2015 alongside Marcelo Melo.
Without further ado, let’s take a look at the schedule for 4 June at the 2022 French Open:
Court Philippe-Chatrier
(Starts at 11 am local time):
Women's Wheelchair Singles Final
(1) Diede De Groot vs (2) Yui Kamiji
Women's Singles Final
Not before 3 pm local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (18) Coco Gauff
Men's Doubles Final
followed by: Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek vs (12) Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
(Starts at 11 am local time):
Men's Legends First Round
Xavier Malisse/Mats Wilander vs Mansour Bahrami/Julien Benneteau
followed by: Marcos Baghdatis/Goran Ivanisevic vs Sebastien Grosjean/Cedric Pioline
Story continues below ad
Women's Legends Final
followed by: Gisela Dulko/Gabriela Sabatini vs Flavia Pennetta/Francesca Schiavone
Court Simonne-Mathieu
(Starts at 11 am local time):
Girls' Singles Final
Solana Sierra vs (9) Lucie Havlickova
Boys' Singles Final
followed by: Gilles Arnaud Bailly vs (14) Gabriel Debru
Girls' Doubles Final
followed by: (1) Sara Bejlek/Lucie Havlickova vs (2) Nikola Bartunkova/Celine Naef
You can find the rest of the schedule here.
Where to watch French Open 2022?
Here is the full list of channels where you can watch the French Open:
France - France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video.
Europe (all territories) - Eurosport.
United Kingdom - Eurosport, Discovery+.
USA - NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel, Bally Sports.
Canada - RDS, TSN.
Australia - Nine Network.
Asia (All Territories) - beinSPORTS.
India - Sony Ten, Sony Six & SonyLiv.
For more information on the broadcasters, visit the tournament website here.
French Open 2022 - Match timings
Story continues below ad
The action commences on all showcourts at 11 am local time (2.30 pm IST).
In the US, UK and Canada, the live broadcast timings are as follows:
Also Check Out :- French Open 2022 Schedule